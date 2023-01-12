Freeform just released a trailer for its upcoming original series The Watchful Eye. A new twist on the Hitchcockian thriller, the show premieres January 30 on Freeform before streaming on Hulu the following day.

The Watchful Eye stars Mariel Molino (Promised Land) as Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past who begins working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the family’s mysterious building, called The Greybourne, has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What her new neighbors don’t know, however, is that Elena harbors some shocking secrets of her own.

The trailer for The Watchful Eye begins to unfurl many of the unsolved mysteries lurking within the walls of The Greybourne. With an eerie soundtrack forming the perfect backdrop for the thriller/mystery series, the trailer gives its audiences hints at the many hidden secrets the show will unveil. It also shows Warren Christie (Apollo 18) play the self-made architect Matthew Ward, who is still struggling to cope with the grief over the death of his wife. His intelligent, yet withdrawn son Jasper is portrayed by Henry Joseph Samiri (American Horror Story).

The rest of the ensemble cast for The Watchful Eye includes Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls) playing lifelong Greybourne resident Mrs. Ivey, who runs the building and somehow always ends up getting her way. Amy Acker (Angel) also appears as Tory, Matthew's sister-in-law, who dislikes Elena while Jon-Michael Ecker (Queen of the South) plays Scott, Elena's boyfriend who helped her get the job at The Greybourne. Lex Lumpkin (All That) also stars as the precocious teen Elliott, another resident who quickly forms a friendship with Elena. Rounding out the cast is Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Ginny, another live-in nanny who manages to break through Elena’s tough exterior.

The Watchful Eye was created by producer Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie), who also serves as a consultant for the show. Emily Fox (Daybreak, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) acts as showrunner and executive produces alongside Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, and Jeffrey Reiner (High Fidelity), who directs the pilot. Hailed from Ryan Seacrest Productions, the series is also produced by ABC Signature.

The Watchful Eye is set to premiere January 30 on Freeform, but it will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Check out the trailer for The Watchful Eye below.