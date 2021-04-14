RLJE Films has released the first official trailer for The Water Man, an adventure-drama film directed by and starring David Oyelowo, which will be premiering in theaters on May 7. The story follows the adventures of a young boy named Gunner Boone (Lonnie Chavis) who moves to a small, rural town with his mother (Rosario Dawson) and his father (Oyelowo). When his mother's illness worsens, Gunner attempts to seek out the local legend known as the "Water Man," who is said to be able to cheat death.

In addition to Oyelowo, Dawson and Chavis, The Water Man also stars Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello. Oyelowo directs from a script by Emma Needell. Harpo Films produced the film, with Oprah Winfrey serving as an executive producer alongside producers Oyelowo, Carla Gardini, Shivani Rawat and Monica Levinson.

"I grew up loving family films that have adventure, fantasy and jeopardy whilst never patronizing their young protagonists," said Oyelowo in a statement. "As a father to four children I want to share films with my kids that both entertain and equip them for the highs and lows that lie ahead. I relish watching films with them that both transport our family to a different world and then leave us having meaningful conversations. I love films that do that, so I set out to make one for them, other families and hopefully, the whole world!"

The film initially had its world premiere at TIFF last September, with RLJE Films acquiring U.S. distribution rights in February. Netflix has secured international distribution. The Water Man is currently slated for a May 7 theatrical release. Check out the new trailer, key art and plot synopsis below:

In THE WATER MAN, Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) and his mother (Rosario Dawson) share a special bond, but when his mom’s illness worsens, he disappears into stacks of books on both science and the supernatural in search of possible cures. After learning about the mythic Water Man, who may carry the secret to everlasting life, Gunner and his rebellious friend Jo (Amiah Miller) go on a quest into the Water Man’s mysterious forest. Facing challenges and dangers they never imagined, the friends’ hope for rescue lies with Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who must immerse himself in his son’s world to follow the clues that will lead him to the kids and put his family back together.

