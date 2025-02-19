2025 is going to be a great year for fans of Adam Sandler. Alongside the comedic actors returning to Saturday Night Live in the recent 50th Anniversary Special, Sandler is set to tee off again in Happy Gilmore 2. The highly-anticipated sequel is debuting on Netflix this summer. However, Happy Gilmore wasn't the only beloved 90s sports comedy Sandler was a part of. The Waterboy was the other quintessential film from that decade that fans still can't get enough of. Now, ahead of Happy Gilmore 2’s release, Bobby Boucher has found a new streaming home.

The Waterboy is now playing football for free on Tubi. While the film has a 31% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, its 71% fresh audience score is what's kept Bobby Boucher’s legacy alive. That led to a bona fide box office hit. On just a $23 million budget, Waterboy went on to make over $185 million worldwide. That was more than triple the earnings of Happy Gilmore, which made $41 million worldwide in 1996. Alongside Sandler, Waterboy was supported by a great cast which included Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler, and Fairuza Balk. This may have had a large part in the film’s massive financial victory.

What’s ‘The Waterboy’ About?