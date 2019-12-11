Exclusive ‘The Wave’ Trailer Sends Justin Long on a Psychedelic, Reality-Bending Thrill Ride

Sometimes you just need to shake up your reality to see the world a little more clearly. Today, we’re happy to debut the first trailer for The Wave, Gille Klabin‘s new psychedelic thriller that stars Justin Long as an opportunistic insurance lawyer who gets a mind-bending, reality-altering glimpse at what really matters when he heads out for a night on the town and winds up on a life-or-death quest for answers when he gets dosed with a powerful hallucinogen.
I caught The Wave at Fantastic Fest this year, where the film celebrated its world premiere, and it’s a fun and freaky little genre-bending parable about the meaning of life with another reliably charming performance from Long. The film also stars Donald Faison, Tommy Flanagan, Sheila Vand, Katia Winter, and Ronnie Gene Blevins, and arrives in theaters nationwide and VOD January 17th, 2020. Check out the first trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Wave:
Justin Long (Die Hard 4.0, Accepted, the recent Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) and Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless) lead the unique modern-day parable that follows Frank (Long), an opportunistic insurance lawyer, who thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff (Faison). But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs between reality and fantasy, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself… and his wallet.