New ‘The Way Back’ Trailer Proves There Absolutely Is Crying in Basketball

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for The Way Back, director Gavin O’Connor‘s drama starring Ben Affleck that was genetically engineered in a laboratory to be considered for next year’s Oscars. Affleck stars as Jack Cunningham, a once-promising athlete who tanked a full scholarship and spiraled into addiction. Nine years later, Jack gets a shot at redemption when he’s asked to coach the basketball team at his old high school.

As was revealed in the first trailer, the film genuinely looks pretty great, with Affleck putting in the type of full-tilt performance we know he’s capable of, and one that mirrors his own real-life struggles to boot. The Way Back is a reunion for Affleck and O’Connor, too, after the perfectly solid 2016 thriller The Accountant.

Check out the new trailer below. The Way Back—which also stars Janina Gavankar and Michaela Watkins—hits theaters on March 6.

Here is the official synopsis for The Way Back: