New ‘The Way Back’ Trailer Proves There Absolutely Is Crying in Basketball

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for The Way Back, director Gavin O’Connor‘s drama starring Ben Affleck that was genetically engineered in a laboratory to be considered for next year’s Oscars. Affleck stars as Jack Cunningham, a once-promising athlete who tanked a full scholarship and spiraled into addiction. Nine years later, Jack gets a shot at redemption when he’s asked to coach the basketball team at his old high school.
As was revealed in the first trailer, the film genuinely looks pretty great, with Affleck putting in the type of full-tilt performance we know he’s capable of, and one that mirrors his own real-life struggles to boot. The Way Back is a reunion for Affleck and O’Connor, too, after the perfectly solid 2016 thriller The Accountant.
Check out the new trailer below. The Way Back—which also stars Janina Gavankar and Michaela Watkins—hits theaters on March 6.
Here is the official synopsis for The Way Back:
Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life.
When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?