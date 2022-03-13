HBO Max debuted new footage from part two of its documentary series The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, at the ongoing SXSW Film Festival. Directed by Primetime Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich, the final two episodes of the five-part series will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, April 28.

The series examines the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and its founder, the late Gwen Shamblin Lara. The first three episodes premiered on September 30, and became the most-watched docuseries on HBO Max at the time of release.

Originally conceptualized as an investigation into the cult-like practices of Shamblin’s church, part two of the series will focus on the mysterious circumstances under which Shamblin and her husband died in a plane crash. The crash took place just as the final touches were being made on the first three episodes. And after Shamblin’s death, Zenovich said at a SXSW panel moderated by Deadline, many people came forward to voice their side of the story. It was decided that two more episodes be produced. In Zenovich’s words:

“The need of the participants to tell their story is the most important thing. We didn’t make anyone talk, they wanted to talk.”

Journalist Nile Cappello came across Shamblin’s story while researching female cult leaders. She took the idea to Campfire Studios, which produced the series with Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions and sold it to HBO Max, with whom they’d already worked on Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults.

The Way Down is exec produced by Zenovich, Cappello, Teigen, Ross Dinerstein and Luke Dillon. P.G. Morgan, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serve as co-executive producers.

You can watch the new clip from the series here, and read the official synopsis down below:

After rising to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Tennessee-based church. Despite a carefully curated image, Lara and the church soon fielded accusations of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse, and exploitation for their alleged cult-like practices. THE WAY DOWN explores the legacy of Remnant’s infamous leader –whose life came to a shocking end after a plane crash in May 2021. Part two of the docuseries examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash and investigation into the aftermath, including new stories from former survivors who felt compelled to share their experience following Shamblin’s death.

