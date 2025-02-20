Created by Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed, The Way Home has been an undeniable success for Hallmark and their streaming service Hallmark+, something especially important during a time of uncertainty for the network. As time passes, Hallmark's future looks ever more uncertain, with dropping viewerships and a struggle to battle big-name competition leaving some fans worrying that their favorite network might not live for too much longer. Nevertheless, if there's one beacon of hope that Hallmark can fly high with pride, it's The Way Home, with the show's current season proving yet again that this multi-generational family drama has a broad appeal.

However, Season 3's quality has been unable to see a change in the downward trend in ratings, with Season 2's ability to pull in over 1 million viewers each week sadly juxtaposed by a third season that is yet to achieve this feat for even one episode. In fact, the reported 860,000 viewers that tuned into The Way Home's Season 3 premiere dropped to 660,000 for the February 7 episode "Ain't No Sunshine". As for Valentine's Day's episode 7, "Tell Me Something Good", the figures have yet to be released, and fans will be hoping that a positive trend toward the back half of Season 3 will keep hopes of a fourth outing alive.

Not ones to rest on their laurels, The Way Home's dedicated fanbase are getting as active as possible in their attempt to get the show renewed. In fact, a Change.org petition for the show's renewal for Season 4 has now been circulating for just five days and is already over two-thirds of the way to its goal. The goal of the petition was officially set at 1,500 signatures, with a total of 1,081 having been signed at the time of this article. Will the petition be able to make a difference? That is perhaps unknown, but what it does prove is that the adoration for one of Hallmark's best series is certainly still alive.

'The Way Home' Star Calls Working on the Show a "Privilege"

Sporting an impressive 74% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Way Home is certainly appreciated by its sadly dwindling viewership. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons the show seems to maintain such positive praise is because of its strong ensemble cast, headlined by Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell. Also featuring the likes of Chyler Leigh, Spencer Macpherson, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams, and others, this time-traveling family's adventures through generations is bolstered by the cast's undeniable chemistry, with such a positive group likely curated by a positive work environment. This is something alluded to by Williams, who spoke of the "privilege" of working on the series in an interview with Collider:

"It’s such a privilege to be diving into the third season of a show. The opportunity to allow the story to mature and take on its own momentum is becoming rarer and rarer these days, so I’m grateful to the network for giving us the ball and letting us run with it."

A fan petition to save The Way Home is over two-thirds of the way towards its target. You can stream the show now on Hallmark+.