Standing as its first original series in nearly seven years, the Hallmark family drama series titled The Way Home has been renewed for a second season at the network, per Deadline. The series follows the lives of women across three generations, and was greenlit for its freshman season in May of last year, starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh.

The series has, since its premiere on January 15, showing a plethora of impressive ratings outpacing other contenders on the board at the Hallmark Channel. The series is quite popular among younger people and women. Speaking on the decision to renew the family drama, Executive Vice President of Programming for Hallmark Media Lisa Hamilton Daly expressed that the interest of the public meant that continuing the journey was an easy decision. “The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” said Daly. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

The series focuses on the Landry family, tracking the story of three generations of its women and their quest to reconnect and find one another again. The lessons that needed learning about their shared past is looked into in this family drama. The show’s logline reads:

“Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s estranged mother Del are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events created a chasm in their family that time has yet to repair. Kat and Del still aren’t on speaking terms. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. When the three generations come together under one roof for the first time in more than two decades, a surprising discovery unexpectedly sets the trio on a path toward healing and helps them find their way back to each other.”

Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke will executive produce the series. Other executive producers include Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky, Lauren MacKinlay, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, and series stars Leigh and MacDowell. The cast for the series includes alongside the previously mentioned names, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, and David Webster.

No further announcements have been made regarding a release date for the sophomore season. Watch a trailer for the first season below: