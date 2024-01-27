The Big Picture Season 2 of The Way Home explores the past and the search for long-lost family members while focusing on healing relationships.

Del is not pleased with Kat's insistence on exploring the past, but ultimately resigns to join in on the adventure.

Episode 2 will bring romance and the mending of old wounds, as Alice reconciles with Elliot and Kat works through lingering feelings.

Acclaimed actress Andie MacDowell has a long history on-screen in everything from Groundhog Day to Sex, Lies, and Videotape. Her latest hit, however, is over at the Hallmark Channel with The Way Home, a time travel drama series about the journey of three generations of strong-willed women who mend the rifts between each other while uncovering vital lessons from their family's past. Following its first season last year which pulled in impressive ratings for the network, the show is back for Season 2 and Collider can offer an exclusive clip teasing what's to come in Episode 2 this weekend. The brief glimpse shows a lingering lack of understanding between Del (MacDowell) and her daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh) as the latter wants to check out the estate sale of the town's oldest resident Evelyn Goodwin.

Season 2's premiere episode picked up with a bit of a time jump. Kat has a theory about the whereabouts of her long-lost brother Jacob (Remy Smith) after discovering that she's in a painting in Evelyn's possession from 200 years ago. After seven months of not diving back into the pond and traveling through time, she and her teenage daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) decide they have to go back and see this mystery through to the end. Their attempt to travel together goes awry, however, as Kat is dragged further back than before and is shot by an unknown assailant, while Alice arrives back with the teenage version of her physics teacher and Kat's potential flame, Elliot (David Webster). The Episode 2 clip, however, shows the pair back in the present with Del none too happy about their time-hopping escapades.

Del opens the footage by asking Kat if she's "running off again" in a judgmental tone. While the two have made strides in repairing their fractured relationship, Kat's insistence on exploring the past and digging up old memories hasn't sat well with her mother. Del sounds downright ashamed of her daughter for not spending quality time with Alice before she has to leave the farm. Kat considers her mission - to go through Evelyn's estate sale before others can tear through everything - of vital importance to understanding the family's past, however. While Del still doesn't understand nor approve of her insistence on going back, Alice willingly volunteers to accompany Kat, leaving Del to simply resign and accept that, at the very least, they're enjoying this adventure together.

What's In Store for the Rest of 'The Way Home' Season 2?

Image via Hallmark Channel

Season 2 is already laying some compelling threads in its first two episodes. Kat and Alice's exploration of the past and hunt for Jacob will likely take center stage, but this series is still, at its core, a journey of healing between Kat, Del, and Alice. There's also a hint of romance in the air as Elliot (Evan Williams) and Kat have some lingering feelings to work through after his long absence. Episode 2 will see Alice also try to bury the hatchet with Elliot after feeling abandoned when he left them behind. Entertainment cable’s #1 most-watched series from 2023 clearly has a lot of surprises left for audiences as new episodes continue to air every Sunday night until March.

The Way Home Season 2, Episode 2 airs on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday night, January 28. Check out the exclusive clip below.