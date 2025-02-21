Summary Collider’s Perri Nemiroff visited the set of The Way Home Season 3 and got to chat with Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

During the conversation conducted in November 2024, Laflamme-Snow explained how Alice has evolved as a time traveler.

She also went into detail on the key relationships in Alice’s life, including her connection with Jacob and her potential romance with Max Goodwin.

With the eighth episode of The Way Home Season 3, “Smoke on the Water,” arriving today, we’re in the clear to share our full on-set interview with Alice herself, past Collider Ladies Night guest Sadie Laflamme-Snow! Back in November of 2024, I was invited to visit the set of the show. Given the fact that I hadn’t seen any episodes at the time, the interviews demanded I play detective and Laflamme-Snow was an especially adept clue-giver. In fact, she was so skilled at teasing Alice’s Season 3 arc that much of the conversation could speak to the character’s current headspace, and where she might be heading in these final few episodes.

At this point in the show, Alice is splitting her time between the present day and 1974, spending her time there with her grandfather, Colton (Jordan Doww), and teen Evelyn Goodwin (Devin Cecchetto). In the present, the Landry family is going through it in a multitude of ways. Not only does Jacob’s (Spencer MacPherson) return, and recent departure, change everything for Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Del (Andie MacDowell), but Del learning about time travel also completely turns her relationship with Alice on its head. Not to mention, this is Alice’s third season time traveling. At this point, she’s learned quite a bit and that experience heavily impacts how she uses the pond.

Check out what Laflamme-Snow had to say about all of that and more while filming the third season. And stay tuned, we’ll have loads of spoiler-heavy The Way Home Season 3 content coming your way through the finale.

Alice Has a Very Different Approach to Time Travel in Season 3

"Alice has a new kind of confidence in both her life as a regular teenager and also as a time traveler."

What’s something about your approach to the work that has stayed consistent from season to season to season? But then can you also isolate something about Season 3 that demanded you do something different?

LAFLAMME-SNOW: Something that’s stayed consistent is keeping, at the center of my imaginative work as an actor, family and my relationships to family as a big theme. I find all the emotions and all the relationships I have to the scenes become super obvious when I keep that as the heart of why things matter, even if it's boy problems or whatever, really remembering the fondness I have for the version of us that we were in ‘99 and remembering the fondness I have for those scenes with Teen Kat from the first season, it gives me a huge well to work from, even as we move further and further away from those original scenes. I think it keeps it consistent, and it also brings me to emotional places right away because I'm so attached to what we’ve established already.

And something new this season is Alice has a new kind of confidence, in both her life as a regular teenager and also as a time traveler. This isn't her first rodeo, and she knows that now, and I think it's cool to see how she understands her place in her new environments as a time traveler. She knows she can get herself out of situations. Things are not happening to her as much as when she sees something happening, she's like, “Okay, I know what to do.” It’s really cool.

Going back to the first half of your answer. Is there any particular scene from Season 1 or 2 that you find yourself carrying with you the most?

LAFLAMME-SNOW: The first scene that Alice comes through the gate and meets Colton for the first time, and just seeing the house again. I think I didn't really understand at the time, because I was also super green, that a lot of it is through Alice's point of view, but when we shot that scene, it became super clear to me what that meant. I think I've said this before, but I also don't know my paternal grandfather — he passed away before I was born — and so that just feels really like a core memory about this show that just reminds me, if I could go back and have that moment again as Alice or as myself, it just really grounded me in what the show is about.

Reframing How Alice Views Jacob in ‘The Way Home’ Season 3

"We have such a weird relationship."

Image via Hallmark

I'm obsessed with this ensemble and I think everyone is exceptional, but it's also so cool how every single step of the way, people can grow and evolve. Can you tease a point in the season when you saw a costar do something that, even after two seasons, made you stop and go, ‘My god, I knew you were good, but I never realized you'd be able to take it to that level?’

LAFLAMME-SNOW: In Season 2 I didn't really get to have any scenes with adult Jacob. I was just really excited to meet and work with Spencer [MacPherson] because I'd seen him and seen his connection with Chyler as siblings in the past season, and so it's been really exciting to work out that relationship. We have such a weird relationship, our characters, because it's like he was a child when I knew him, and I was an adult, and he's my uncle, and he lives in my house, and I’m like, “I don't know you!” To watch him become a multi-dimensional adult person as a character has been really cool because he's a child, kind of a symbolic Jacob that we've been looking for for so long. So, that's been really exciting.

I love to see Andie and our relationship, grandmother/granddaughter, kind of mature. I think the more that Alice and Del become a unit, the more they can be real with each other, and that's not always real in a way that's comfortable. We had some scenes where we could really get into it, and it's such an honor to do that with her, to push myself and to be pushed by her, so that's been really cool.

Digging into the 70s of it all now, what is the biggest difference for you as an actor doing the 70s material versus the 90s material?

LAFLAMME-SNOW: I think the ‘90s has this very wholesome, family sort of nostalgia to it, and the ‘70s has a very — there's something kind of romantic, sort of a falling-in-love vibe to it. There is romantic love, of course, but sort of a free-spirited romance to it that's really cool, and a little bit more grown-up for Alice because she's meeting these characters not at 15, but sort of the end of their high school journey, so life is kind of happening to them in a way that it's a bit different than when we meet Teen Kat. She’s really like, “At home with Mom and Dad and my little brother.” It's just such a different phase of life. That freedom is really like, all the kids are kind of on the loose, and they're dreaming big, and it's really cool. The first day we shot in the ‘70s, Grant was so excited. He's like, “I love it here!” He could not stop talking about how much he loved it, which was really fun.

I don't know if you can speak to this, but because you just brought Grant up, what is the visual style of the 70s compared to the 90s and present day?

LAFLAMME-SNOW: The ‘90s was super handheld. It kind of felt almost like a person was filming it, which I think was cool. It was very natural. And the ‘70s seems kind of smooth, kind of glide-y. It keeps that romantic feeling. It passes off between characters. Everything kind of flows into each other. There's a lot of music in the ‘70s, as well, so even if there isn't music playing while we're doing the scene, a lot of the scenes are in a context where there would be music playing, so we feel that in the way that the scenes are blocked.

Does that encourage Alice to tap into her own music more than she has in past seasons?

LAFLAMME-SNOW: Well, she starts the season feeling really practical about things and not really interested in music, but we know that her relationship to Colton has a lot to do with music, so there's a sort of ‘70s musical piece that might have to rub off on her at some point.