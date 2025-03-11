Hallmark's beloved The Way Home, perhaps the best series currently airing on the network, has just completed its third season to enormous acclaim, with the Season 3 finale airing on Friday, March 7. After a third season that left fans with plenty to dig into, the finale had a lot to live up to and certainly delivered in every way. Packed with a huge emotional punch, "If You Could Read My Mind," was the perfect blend of plot thread-tying and intriguing set up for the future, with Del's (Andie MacDowell) trip back in time to witness her wedding with Colton and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and an older Colton's (Jefferson Brown) present day heart-to-heart perhaps the most heartstring-tugging of all the episode's moments.

However, in typical The Way Home fashion, plenty of fans have been left speculating following the finale, with conspiracies rife throughout the entire third season. Swooping in to put to bed one of the most prevalent conspiracy theories are co-creators and showrunners Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, with their interview with TVLine proving that this specific conspiracy has been built on mere speculation and nothing else.

After a young Del fell sick during her first date with Colton on a boat, and again whilst in his truck, viewers were quick to suggest she was pregnant, with his mysterious dismissal to a small town by her parents seemingly solidifying that an unknown baby was hidden within this family's many secrets. It was "never even a thought that entered our minds," Clarke admitted, although after witnessing all the prevailing theories online, she was quick to apologize. "Sorry about that!" Clarke told TVLine, with Conkie adding, "I couldn’t believe that. That was not intended."

'The Way Home' Will Return For a Fourth Season