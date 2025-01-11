About a week ago, Hallmark’s The Way Home returned with its third season, which so far has seen Elliot (Evan Williams) and Kat (Chyler Leigh) put more effort into committing to their relationship with each other without the interference of a time-traveling pond. However, while the couple decided to move in together, a huge step in their relationship — which viewers saw in the season’s second episode, “The Way We Were” — some cracks are sadly already beginning to show, as hinted by the series’ execs.

Heather Conkie and Alex Clarke, who co-created the time travel series, recently discussed the latest season with Variety, particularly Elliot and Kat’s relationship. Clarke said:

“Elliot has always been her anchor. I think she’s going into this relationship very optimistic that this is what her present is, this is what her ‘next journey’ is. Whether that pans out, we’ll see. Obviously, there’s going to be some bumps in the road, but I think she’s very convinced at the top of the season that this is the next road to go down, and this is the present that she’s chosen.”

Similarly, Conkie had a few things to say about Kat, whom she described as “one of the most flawed characters.” She explained:

“No one said Kat was perfect. When you think about it, she’s one of the most flawed characters we’ve ever written. I think she’s torn most of the time, but she does know in her heart of hearts that her forever person is possibly Elliot. He’s so steady, and he’s there for her. She’s gotten kind of spoiled.”

What Is Going on With Kat in ‘The Way Home’ Season 3?

As viewers will recall, while feeling the desperate need to find her daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), Kat harshly snapped that she didn’t want to have to “look after” Elliot when he offered to come with her. The showrunners teased that such behavior suggests there’s more going on underneath the surface of the relationship with Clarke, stating:

“It does say a little bit about maybe there’s resentment for something that’s bubbling up in a moment without expecting it to. I think that’s just real life. You say things without meaning them. You say things that are kind of impetuous and impulsive, and you regret it later.”

Dishing more on what’s going on with Kat this season, The Way Home co-creator explained:

“Kat is questioning her present. She’s such a doer. She’s very much like Del, and last season was about completing the mission and getting Jacob home. To a certain extent, it was also about giving Susanna what’s owed to her. At the top of this season, those missions are done. Jacob is home. The book is published under Susanna’s name. She’s done all of the things, so she’s questioning who she is now and where she fits.”

The Way Home airs on Fridays on Hallmark and streams the next day on Hallmark+.

