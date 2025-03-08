[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Way Home Season 3. This interview was conducted on March 3.]

For Hallmark's time-traveling family drama, The Way Home, Season 3 has come to a close with its tenth and final episode, "If You Could Read My Mind." As with every series that sparks a deeply passionate and enthusiastic fan base, viewers were anxiously awaiting a Season 4 renewal, and Hallmark just delivered. It's official; we'll get to learn more about the Landrys, Goodwins, and Augustines in The Way Home Season 4.

To dig into Season 3 and what the future (or past?) could hold, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to chat with The Way Home co-creators Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, who developed the series with Marly Reed. In this post-finale interview, the mother-daughter duo discuss what they were most excited to explore in Season 3, including Alice's (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) experiences in the '70s, the importance of moments like Elliot (Evan Williams) and Susanna (Watson Rose) meeting, the growth between Elliot and Kat (Chyler Leigh), and Del (Andie MacDowell) finally taking the plunge. Conkie and Clarke also tease what's to come, and discuss how special the fan petition for Season 4 was to them.

PERRI NEMIROFF: I've been lucky enough to visit a couple of sets over the course of my career. Yours was especially overflowing with love, good vibes and enthusiasm for the story you're all telling. It was such a special thing for me to get the tiniest taste of that, so thanks for having me.

ALEX CLARKE: It was a joy having you there. It's always so nice to have guests. We really enjoyed it, too, so thank you!

HEATHER CONKIE: I think you picked up on something, though, because it is an amazing set, the crew and the cast, and it's so rare that that happens. Especially by the third season, usually, people are kind of going a little crazy, but they're amazing, and I'm glad you felt that.

I'll preface this by saying I know you love all of your characters dearly, but when you both started to craft the Season 3 arc, which character's storyline were you most looking forward to working on and then, ultimately, is there any particular character's arc that wound up being more creatively fulfilling than you ever could have imagined at the start?

CONKIE: Wow, that's a big question! For me, I think it was Alice this year because of the ‘70s, an era very dear to my heart. So, I think that that was very exciting. I was terrified ahead of time about that, going back and seeing a Teen Del and a Teen Colton because I thought, “This is impossible. We can't match these two people. They’re too special and so individual. How are we ever going to make anyone make that leap?” Thank you to the casting and the wonderful actors that we ended up with. It just fell into place, and I got sucked right into it myself, even though I think Alex got very tired of me saying, “This isn't going to work. If we can't find Teen Del and Teen Colton, this is not going to work.” And it worked.

CLARKE: Oh my gosh, it worked, and then some. Absolutely. I agree with you. I think Alex's journey was a great one this season. It was exciting in the writers' room to talk about it because it felt a lot more like Season 1’s journey for her, where she is the one kind of opening us up to this fun teenage, world. Not obviously in ‘99, but ‘74 this time, but still a world sort of steeped in fun and music and parties, and it just so happened to be a world where Colton and Del and Evelyn were existing. But I think that was really fun for us because, obviously, Season 2 had to be about the journey to find Jacob, and it was such an intense journey, and it had a lot of crazy adventure and it was incredible to write. I will love the 1800s forever, but it was very interesting this year to kind of go a little lighter. It was nice in that way.

At the same rate, for me, I loved the opportunities we realized we had with Jacob in the writers' room for this season. Just the idea that there is life after the end of a fairy tale, and obviously, the end of his fairy tale was being able to come home and see his mom again and be reunited with his proper family. And as much as that could be an ending, like, “All's well that ends well, happily ever after,” it's not. We loved dissecting what reintegration into the present day would look like for him, what it would feel like to be away from a home he's known for 24 years. Especially because we have Spencer Macpherson, who is such an incredible actor, and we knew he was capable of this sort of tug of war that we wanted to show with Jacob of caught between past and present, really, and trying to reconcile the horrible injustices and trauma that he endured in the 1800s. How does that look when he's meeting up with the Goodwin's in the present? How does he reconcile them? And struggling with that and failing and making mistakes? I thought that was a really exciting road to go down.

I will say, I've been watching your show and School Spirits side by side, and it took me an embarrassingly long amount of time to realize he was the same person, and I think that speaks to his range as an actor and just how damn good he is.

CLARKE: Oh my gosh, so good.

CONKIE: He’s incredible.

CLARKE: We were so lucky because we were filming alongside of School Spirits for a good chunk of production, and it was incredible how we shared this poor actor. [Laughs] But he was up for it, the other production was up for it. It was such a blessing that it all worked. He's just the best, and we're so lucky to have him as part of our cast.

There's one particular moment in Episode 7 that I really love. It's when Elliot tells Kat about kissing Emma, and then he asks her, “What happens now?” She says, “I don't know. Do you?” Then he says, “No.” It's such a short moment, but it has so much weight to it and kind of reflects everything they've been through throughout this entire show. What was it like writing that dialogue with Michael [Hanley], and then what was it like finding the right tone on set for Chyler and Evan to deliver those lines so it reflects that weight?

CLARKE: It was about less is more, I think, in that moment. Because one thing we never want to do on our show on The Way Home is go to cliche. It could have been this big argument with lots of words and lots of explanation and lots of, “Well, here's how I feel. Why don't you understand this? Here's how I feel about it.” Instead, we kind of wanted them to feel like they were at a bit of an impasse. It was a unique situation because they've both done silly things. You can't call one another out for them when you know you're just as culpable. I thought it was a really lovely scene in that it showed the inertia. They couldn't move forward because they've both made mistakes, and they're still processing those mistakes.

I actually love that scene, and then the second scene, the sort of bookend of that, if you will, was in Episode 8 up in the clubhouse. They were both talking about, “Well, did you kiss him just to keep score?” “Well, we shouldn't have to keep score.” It was the sort of realization that these problems that they have might not be solved by talking more. It might be solved by talking less, space, all that sort of stuff, and I thought that was very mature.

CONKIE: Well, I agree. We're so used to them hashing everything out in a very detailed way and going backwards and forwards and somewhere in the middle. But this was just so dry, I guess is the word. It was just like, “What do we do?” “I don't know.” And that was that. The bookend, I think, also made them strong at the very moment where they could have been incredibly weak, but they faced it. They just said, “I don't know.”

CLARKE: I'd like to think it's showing a bit of maturity for these two, as well. We've seen them in all-out arguments, and it doesn't help. In all the words, they end up saying things that really, really hurt, that push each other's buttons. They've known each other that long, and I can think of a couple of instances of arguments they've had in our past seasons where if they'd only just cut it off, it actually probably would have been better, but they just kept going, and they said the things they didn't mean to say. Certainly, Kat is very impulsive and leads with her heart. Elliot is very pragmatic, but he overthinks. So, I think it was better, this beautiful acknowledgment of, like, “Let's not say anymore. We both know this is hard. We don't know what's next. Let's take a minute.” I thought that was really great of them.

I'll go to Episode 8 next. The line that I'm hung up on from that one is when Nick asks Elliot, “How many time travelers do you think are out there?” I don't necessarily want you to reveal the answer, but do you two know the answer to that question?

CONKIE: No. [Laughs]

CLARKE: I was going to say I think we know a baseline.

CONKIE: We know the limits. We don't want it to become like a highway down there under that pond. I mean, it would be kind of annoying, especially to the actors. But I think that there's always chances. There's always an opening. If it makes sense, if it isn't just gratuitous, we would probably go down that path with other characters.

CLARKE: I just love that, from Nick's point of view, everyone is a time traveler! That's what I love about Nick and how Kerry James plays it. He's kind of all of us in moments like this. He says the things that we're all kind of thinking as the viewer, and he simplifies things to the most perfect place, like, “Well, the pond is broken, and I guess Kat’s pretty bummed.” It's like, yeah, you could say that. [Laughs] But I just love how he really just condenses it and makes it like the ColesNotes. I love him for that.

CONKIE: He’s very straightforward, but he's enjoying it so vicariously. He's a voyeur.

For Episode 9, Heather, I'll throw this your way because I believe you wrote that one. There's another very specific moment that I wanted to focus on. First, Elliot meets Elijah, but then later on, he gets to meet Susanna, and there was something about that moment and Evan's performance that just really got me to my core. What was it like for you crafting that moment in the writing phase and then seeing Evan breathe life into your writing the way he did?

CONKIE: He did an amazing job. They both did. The look that they share was pretty amazing. It didn't matter how many hours in the editing room we had putting that scene together and picking the very best takes of both of them. There were so many good ones that it was tough. It was really tough. But there was that one moment of just complete awe. It makes me cry a little bit even talking about it, because I think everybody has that. What if you could come face to face with an ancestor that has all your genes, and you're just staring at each other for the first time, hands across 200 years? It's amazing. Again, less words. We are very wordy, the two of us. [Laughs] We work hard at not being wordy, but those moments where less is more again. It was just one of those spine-tingling things.

CLARKE: I think the other thing that was so incredible about that moment was Watson [Rose] played it so perfectly, too. You watch her face when Kat says, “This is Elliot, my Elliot. Elliot Augustine.” You can see the phases of her figuring out who this person actually is and what that means. I was intrigued. I was so fascinated by both of their performances, but particularly her hearing those words in that order and watching the phases of understanding, I think, was just so powerful. Then, I loved Evan taking her hand and looking at her hand as if, like, “I'm actually holding this hand. This is real. I'm here. This is really happening.”

The final moment for me that was just so beautiful in their expressions and how they played it was just this understanding that not only are they both Augustines, but they both are Kat's guardians in a weird way, through time. I think that there was a moment of a meeting of minds, realizing they're equals yet family. As mom just said, less was more with the words in that moment. They both portrayed it so brilliantly. It's written on their faces. It’s incredible.

The other thing I will say is if you rewatch it, you have to watch Chyler’s face. I know everyone is going to be so gravitated on Susanna and Elliot, but if you lock in and watch Chyler watching these two as they're interacting, that in and of itself is a moment, and that actually is the part that makes me cry even more, because there's just so much on her face, too. It's a perfect moment.

Oh, I will happily take an excuse to re-watch that scene, and the entire episode, for that matter.

The Season 3 finale features a very special series first.