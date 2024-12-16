Within the first week of the new year, Season 3 of Hallmark’s The Way Home will launch on the channel, with new episodes arriving every week. While fans eagerly await its arrival, TVLine has released an exclusive first-look image from the upcoming season, featuring Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Elliot (Evan Williams) locked in a romantic embrace as they dance. The Way Home Season 3 will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Friday, January 3, 2025, rather than the initial January 2 release on Hallmark+. It will then begin streaming the next day on the streamer.

Despite the duo’s stance in the photo below, Kat looks very bewildered, possibly hinting at some drama ahead. Fans will recall that The Way Home Season 2 ended with Elliot telling Kat that he now understood why she had to time travel after he took his time trip and shared a moment with pseudo-father Colton. He then said he wanted her to choose him, and the pair shared a kiss before Kat told him that she needed time to digest his words.

Afterward, Kat confessed to a vision of Thomas (Kris Holden-Ried), her love interest in 1814, with whom she also shared a kiss, that maybe she could have loved him, but she loved someone else. In more Season 3 news, the time-traveling family drama will continue from where Kat (Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, were about to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (Andie MacDowell).

What To Expect in ‘The Way Home’ Season 3

On March 20, 2024, The Way Home was renewed for a third season thanks to the remarkable recognition it has received from fans and critics alike. In the new installment, Kat and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) travel to 1974, the year Del and Colton (Jefferson Brown) first met as teens and their epic love story began. Meanwhile, Alice meets a young girl, Evelyn Goodwin (Devin Cecchett), but their growing friendship complicates Alice’s relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are. Elsewhere, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making alarming discoveries. In the present day, she and Elliot (Williams) navigate a new chapter in their relationship while he finds himself faced with his own complicated past.

The Way Home Season 3 premieres on January 3, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more time-traveling news, and catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on Hallmark+.

