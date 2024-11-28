The evolving landscape of television can be felt constantly, with streaming beginning to overshadow its cable-based older sibling. One such series to exemplify this evolution is The Way Home — Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed's fantasy drama that tells the tale of three generations of women, each venturing into their familial pasts (literally) to find greater connections with each other. With the series being a huge hit for the Hallmark Channel, the renewal for Season 3 back in March 2024 felt inevitable.

However, little did fans know that this third season would mark a stark change from the norm for The Way Home. Instead of premiering on cable, The Way Home will first debut on Hallmark's streaming platform, Hallmark+, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Those wanting to view the third outing via more traditional means will then have to wait until the fall of the same year, with an exact cable release date not yet announced. As one of Hallmark's top shows, this move could fly the flag for many other Hallmark favorites, as the ever-growing influence of streaming rears its head yet again. Whether it's by cable or streaming, the dedicated millions of fans The Way Home has acquired since its premiere will just be happy it's finally returning after quite the break. Both critically and publicly adored, The Way Home holds the coveted 100% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences scoring the series a more-than-admirable 81%.

What Is 'The Way Home' Season 3 About?

Season 3 of The Way Home will have to pick up straight from the explosive ending of Season 2, with Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) stunning his family and the audience by returning to the present and leaving the past, appropriately, behind. Joining Macpherson in the Season 3 cast are returning favorites Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, as well as new arrivals including Julia Tomasone of Ghostwriter fame and Jordan Doww, who are set to portray younger versions of Macdowell's Del and Jefferson Brown's Colton. Devin Cecchetto also joins the cast as a teenage Evelyn. A synopsis released by Hallmark for Season 3 reads:

"Season 3 picks up where season two left off – with Kat (Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson, School Spirits), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (MacDowell). Viewers will be introduced to a groovy new era when the pond transports Kat and Alice to 1974 – the year Del and Colton (Brown) first met as teens and their epic love story began. Alice is befriended by a young, spritely Evelyn Goodwin (Cecchetto) but their budding friendship complicates Alice’s relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are. Meanwhile, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries. In the present day she and Elliot (Williams) navigate a new chapter in their relationship, while he finds himself faced with his own complicated past."

The Way Home Season 3 will be released first on streaming on January 2, 2025, before making its way to cable in the fall. You can catch up with the first two seasons on Hallmark+ now.

