Hallmark’s time travel series The Way Home was renewed for a third season on March 20, 2024, with no arrival date unveiled at the time. Today, Variety reports that the network has announced a date for the upcoming season alongside its new home. The Way Home Season 3 will be transported to Hallmark+ on January 2, 2025, before its linear premiere on Hallmark Channel in the fall of 2025.

In addition to the exciting news, The Way Home Season 3 has added three new stars, Julia Tomasone and Jordan Doww as the teen versions of Del and Colton, with Devin Cecchett as Evelyn Goodwin, a new character. This season will continue from where Season 2 ended with Kat (Chyler Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) set to walk home into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (Andie MacDowell).

Season 3 of The Way Home will also see Kat and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) travel to 1974, the year Del and Colton (Jefferson Brown) first met as teens. Meanwhile, Alice meets a young girl, Evelyn Goodwin, “but their friendship could complicate the present.” Praising the next chapter as “the best one yet,” Kate Redinger, senior director of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement:

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed’s incredible storytelling continues to amaze us. Each season brilliantly builds on the one before and this season promises to be the best one yet. With the intriguing new characters they’ve created and riveting storylines, viewers are in for another enthralling season.”

How Did 'The Way Home' Season 2 End?

Fans will recall that The Way Home Season 2 ended with Kat stunned to see her brother Jacob return to the present instead of staying in the past. They were also about to reveal to their mother, Del, that he was alive and where he’d been. With that, Del was about to be told about how their family could time travel using the pond on their property.

Created by Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed, The Way Home debuted on January 15, 2023, followed by Season 2 on January 21, 2024. The last viewers saw the series was on March 31, 2024, when the Season 2 finale "Bring Me to Life" aired. It is described as:

“Del makes arrangements to sell the farm. Alice and Elliott (Evan Williams) try a new theory on how the pond works, and they are able to travel back together. They find something that helps Del and Kat mend old fences.”

The Way Home Season 3 will land on Hallmark+ on January 2, 2025.