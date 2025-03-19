Summary Collider’s Perri Nemiroff chats with Spencer MacPherson about the Season 3 finale of The Way Home, and the Season 2 finale of School Spirits.

During the The Way Home portion of their conversation, MacPherson addresses the not-so-great choices Jacob makes in the last two episodes of Season 3.

He also revisits filming a key scene with Vaughan Murrae, and admits that Jacob and Casey look alike.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of The Way Home, "If You Could Read My Mind."]Spencer MacPherson is soaring right now. Not only did he just have School Spirits close out its Season 2 run on Paramount+, but he also had his Hallmark hit, The Way Home, finish up its third season. And even better? Just before the release of Season 3, Episode 10, “If You Could Read My Mind,” Hallmark announced that The Way Home was renewed for a fourth season.

MacPherson’s Jacob has his world rocked yet again in the tail end of The Way Home Season 3. At the end of Episode 8, in 1816, Jacob watches as Cyrus Goodwin (Tim Post) encourages an angry mob to burn down the Landry farm. Back in the present, he opts to retaliate by burning down Lewis Goodwin’s (Philip Riccio) vineyard, and likely would have if it hadn’t been for Del (Andie MacDowell) intervening. However, his actions were still captured by security cameras and Lewis wants to press charges for attempted arson.

Even though Casey (Vaughan Murrae) swoops in to give Jacob Susanna’s (Watson Rose) will, a document that’ll stop Lewis from going after him for the fire plot, Jacob is still reeling from the harm he’s caused others like Danny (Peyson Rock) and his family, especially after learning about the threatening letters Del’s received following his mysterious return. In hopes of putting a stop to the letters, Jacob opts to vanish once again.

With The Way Home and School Spirits recently wrapping their respective seasons, MacPherson joined me for a two-part interview. In this half of our conversation, he digs into the final episodes of The Way Home Season 3, and shares some hopes for Season 4. You can read the The Way Home portion of our interview in the transcript below, or watch the full conversation including The Way Home and School Spirits talk in the video at the top of this article.

'The Way Home' vs. 'School Spirits'

Spencer MacPherson breaks down his approach to both shows.

I said this during one of my previous The Way Home interviews; I’m embarrassed about how long I was watching that and School Spirits, and I didn't know it was you in both shows. I think it speaks to how good you are in both roles, so huge congratulations! To start, I wanted to lean into that a little. Can you tell me something specific about preparing for and doing The Way Home and also something specific about preparing for and doing School Spirits that makes both of them unique performance experiences for you?

SPENCER MACPHERSON: Great question. There's so many things that are rushing into my head. With the way that we shoot School Spirits, for all the close-ups, the eyeline is always right on the matte box, so that's a real challenge. With The Way Home, you get to do all your coverage with the other actors. It's interesting both ways, and it’s stylistic choices, but that kind of changes the way you approach everything. But I guess it all just comes down to dissecting the amazing scripts that they write. That's what it's all about. I'm such a fan of both shows.

The eyeline in School Spirits is always something that fascinates me. Do you find that more difficult? Did it take some serious adjustment to basically be looking right down the barrel?

MACPHERSON: Yeah, it's a trip. I don't know if I'm used to it yet either. A lot of the other actors on the show, I know Ian Tracey who plays my dad in School Spirits, is always like, “Oh, I forget how to do this every time.” A big part of acting in my mind is reacting and being present with whoever you're doing the scene with, so sometimes it's difficult to have chemistry with a matte box.

You all do it really well, and it's such an effective visual choice for that show!

Here's What's Surprised MacPherson Most About Jacob Thus Far

"I didn't anticipate quite how broken he was."