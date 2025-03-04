The Way Home is undoubtedly one of the best shows on the Hallmark network. Telling the tale of the powerful Landry family and their time-traveling trips through three generations, the show has endeared itself to millions of fans since its January 2023 debut. Currently, the show is in its third season, with just the hotly-anticipated finale, "If You Could Read My Mind," still to come. However, it is what lives beyond said finale that has most fans talking, with the hunger for the show to be renewed for a fourth season manifesting into a Change.org petition that has so far earned over 7,000 signatures.

Despite such an incredible reaction from the show's many fans in their bid to have The Way Home renewed, it can be difficult to truly gauge whether or not such vocal outcry is working. Well, lovers of The Way Home and signees of the petition, in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, creators Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke have discussed exactly that. When mentioning the petition and the passionate call for more The Way Home from fans, Clarke gushed over the support they'd received, saying, "It's been so incredible seeing the fan reaction this season," adding, "It's really touched us. They're putting petitions up... I just think it's so, so kind and so amazing, and we're so flattered."

Clarke and Conkie Think the Petition Can Affect Change

But does this sort of petition help? Nemiroff asked Clarke and Conkie this exact question, with the response coming many had likely hoped for. "I think every little bit helps," Clarke noted. "I can't imagine that it doesn't. I certainly have the Change.org page on my phone, and I'm refreshing it all the time to see the number go up, the number of signatures. It's so lovely, it's the greatest compliment." Conkie then added:

"The support from the fans right from the get-go has been astounding, and they have caused change in the past, so I think they should keep their fingers crossed that they can cause change now."

Those fingers have been and will remain tightly crossed for millions of The Way Home fans, with hopes high that this petition, plus a strong fan reaction to the current third season, can encourage Hallmark to greenlight a fourth season. Alas, Hallmark's future still remains uncertain after poor viewership figures and the ever-hardening battle against the biggest networks and streamers. But, if they keep producing shows of this quality, hopefully the space for said shows to grow and thrive will remain available.

