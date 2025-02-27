The pressure continues to mount on Hallmark this week after a Change.org petition to renew their beloved series The Way Home for a fourth season quadrupled its signatures in less than a week. As of Friday, February 21, the petition created by officially had 1,081 signatures and was over two-thirds of the way to its 1,500 signature goal. After smashing that target not long after, the signature goal has since risen again, with the total number of signatures now reaching a huge 4,163 names.

This quadrupling of last week's total will only add to the growing pressure on Hallmark, with the network and their streaming service's future looking evermore uncertain. This uncertainty comes following a tough COVID pandemic in 2020 for the network, as well as dwindling numbers in the years since. Even for a show like The Way Home, one beloved by its many fans and boasting a cast that stars Four Weddings and a Funeral's Andie MacDowell, viewership has been declining, with the current third season the worst in terms of numbers yet. After 860,000 viewers tuned into The Way Home's Season 3 premiere​​​​​​, that number dropped rapidly before hitting its lowest point in the show's history, with just 610,000 tuning in for Valentine's Day's episode 7, "Tell Me Something Good." Now, the 1.74 million who tuned into the Season 2 finale feels a lifetime away.

Could the Tide be Turning For 'The Way Home'?

However, the fortunes of Now Way Home's third season do show a slight upturn with the most recent February 21 episode, "Smoke on the Water." Written by Marly Reed and directed by Norma Bailey, the episode saw the Landry family come face to face with huge revelations as their image of their own past is shaken forever. Following 610,000 tuning into the previous episode, a short increase to 640,000 has been reported for "Smoke on the Water," with this increase perhaps thanks to the creation of the petition. Just two episodes of The Way Home Season 3 remain, with the promise of a dramatic end to this outing for the Landry family keeping viewers gripped. An official synopsis for the upcoming Episode 9, "Too Late to Turn Back Now," reads:

"The Landry women pick up the pieces of their past, each wishing they could read Colton's mind. But Jacob may have a secret he's keeping from them too."

The petition to renew The Way Home has reached over 4,000 signatures. You can catch the final two episodes of Season 3 on Hallmark+.