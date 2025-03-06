For the past couple of weeks, a Change.org fan petition has been gaining thousands of signatures on the hunt for a fourth season renewal for the beloved The Way Home. Hallmark may have been facing tough competition from bigger networks and streamers, with suggestions that the company may not be able to run their network or subscription service for much longer, but The Way Home's die-hard fanbase has been outpouring their support, desperately pleading with Hallmark to renew the series. Well, it seems the petition has paid off, with Hallmark officially renewing The Way Home for a fourth season with a planned return in 2026.

This comes following a third season that, although dropping in viewership, delivered in quality as this multi-generational family drama caught hearts and minds across the country. An emotionally poignant trip through three generations of the Landry family left many with tears in their eyes and a smile on their faces, with each of The Way Home's Season 3 episodes seemingly even better than the last. Support for the series has always been present since its 2023 debut, with Season 1 even receiving the coveted 100% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Alas, the consistency in viewership across Seasons 1 and 2, with each producing over 1 million viewers per episode, was lacking in the most recent Season 3. In fact, for Episode 7, "Tell Me Something Good," figures dropped by over a half since the previous Season 2 finale, and by over 200,000 since the Season 3 premiere. Because of this, there were serious fears that the show would not be renewed, leading to the aforementioned petition that gained thousands of signatures to date. It seems the petition has helped greenlight The Way Home Season 4, on top of the show's brilliantly high and consistent quality.

'The Way Home's Cast Will Be Pleased With This Renewal