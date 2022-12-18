There are stay-at-home husbands and then there’s Tatsu and The Way of the Househusband. This hilarious, slice-of-life anime series is sure to change the way you look at the definition of an “ideal husband”. The Way of the Househusband follows an ex-yakuza boss who retires from his criminal life and becomes a househusband. He takes care of all the daily chores, from cooking, cleaning, laundry, etc. to taking care of their pet cat, Gin, while his wife Miku focuses on her career. Sweet, isn’t it? But it’s not what he does, rather, how he does it, that is the real fun of the series.

Titled Gokushufudo in Japanese, the Netflix original anime series is based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Kousuke Oono and is produced by J.C. Staff. The first season was released in 2021 and was well-received, making it popular enough to have a second season. Unlike most anime series, The Way of the Househusband is a very low-stakes story, dealing with the day-to-day life of a couple, addressing the most basic, simple things and problems around the house in the most comical way possible, and that makes this show very relatable. And for those who want to take on a similar role, this series could teach you a few hacks.

Before the second season hits the streamer in January, here’s everything we know so far about The Way of the Househusband Season 2, including the show’s plot, release date, cast, and characters.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Where Can You Watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2?

As a Netflix original series, The Way of the Househusband / Gokushufudo is available in both Japanese and English on Netflix. The series is also licensed by Bilibili or B Site, a Shanghai-based streaming and video-sharing service, which also has a host of anime, comics, games, documentaries, variety shows, and other original programming.

Does The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Unfortunately, no. There's no trailer for the second season of The Way of the Househusband yet. However, you can watch the trailer for Season 1 Part 2, which released in October 2021.

You can stay tuned for any update/s on the official trailer of The Way of the Househusband Season 2. Meanwhile, you can also check out the title track from Season 1, performed by the three-piece J-rock band, Uchikubigokumon-Doukoukai. The very metal track fits just right with the story’s badass protagonist.

How Many Episodes Are There In The Way of the Househusband Season 2?

As of now, there’s no update on the episodes of The Way of the Househusband Season 2. However, with the earlier season, the series released 10 episodes, divided into two parts of five episodes each. The first part was released on April 8, 2021, and the second part on October 7, 2021. So it’s possible that the second season might follow the same format and have 10 episodes, with the first part releasing all five episodes together on the day of the premiere, i.e., on January 1, 2023. Each episode runs for about 18 minutes on average and features a new domestic issue that Tatsu is faced with on a certain day.

Who Are the Creators of The Way of the Househusband?

The Netflix series is written by Susumu Yamakawa and directed by Chiaki Kon. Kon is a Japanese anime director who has previously directed Naruto: Shippuden, among a long list of anime series and movies. The same team returns for the second season, with the animation production helmed by J.C. Staff, and music by Gin.

Who's In The Way of the Househusband Season 2's Cast?

The original cast of The Way of the Househusband returns for the second season to voice the same characters. Check out the list of major characters and their respective voice actors below (both Japanese and English):

Tatsu, voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese) and Jonah Scott (English) – An infamous, former yakuza leader who uses his criminal skills to handle domestic tasks.

Miku, voiced by Shizuka Itō (Japanese) and Laura Post (English) – She is Tatsu’s wife and an ambitious, career-driven designer, with an obsession with a “magical girl” anime.

Masa, voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese) and Andres Paul Ramacho (English) – He was formerly in Tatsu’s gang as an underling, and now he joins Tatsu in his new way of life, much to his dislike.

Torajiro, voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese) and Ben Pronsky (English) – Another former yakuza member, he now runs a food truck and is Tatsu’s biggest rival.

Hibari Torii, voiced by Atsuko Tanaka (Japanese) and Melissa Greenspan (English) – She is also former yakuza, and now works at the local grocery store.

Gin, voiced by M.A.O Ichimichi (Japanese) and Laura Stahl (English) – Tatsu and Miku’s pet calico cat, who has his own adventures around the house and often voices his opinions about his masters.

Bob, voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese) and Gogo Lomo-David (English) – He’s an immigrant who lives in the same building as Tatsu and Miku and is a recurring character in their lives.

Apart from these major characters, the second season will also see a couple of new characters joining the team, one of them being Torajiro’s younger sister, Toraharu.

What Is the Background of The Way of the Househusband?

Image via Netflix

The streaming series is based on an original Japanese manga series of 2018, written and illustrated by Kousuke Oono, which was published in the Kurage Bunch magazine. The comic series was first adapted into a live-action television drama series for Nippon TV in 2020, which featured an entirely different cast from the anime. On October 26, 2020, at the Netflix Anime Festival, the streaming service announced an original net animation (ONA) to be released in April 2021. The second season was announced during the Netflix Tudum Japan event on September 25, 2022.

The title of the series, Gokushufudo, is derived from two different words. "Gokudo" in Japanese literally translates to “the ultimate path”, mostly used in reference to the yakuza and to describe their way of life. "Shufu", on the other hand, means a house-husband (or housewife).

After the release of Season 1 Part 1, a live-action miniseries was released starring Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu and featuring comedic vignettes of how he tackles household chores.

What Is the Story of The Way of the Househusband Season 2?

The Way of the Househusband follows Tatsu (also called the Immortal Dragon), a feared yakuza boss who gets married to an ambitious designer, Miku, and settles down as a househusband, thus retiring from his life of crime and resorting to a happy, peaceful, domestic life. His way of showing his love and affection to Miku is quite unusual. Once known for his prolific fighting skills, Tatsu lives to solve problems and the daily chores come with their own. He uses his skills and knowledge from his former life and uses them to deal with the most banal domestic tasks and makes them exciting projects. Occasionally, Tatsu also runs into his former associates and rivals, some of whom have also retired and resorted to civil life, but still want to compete with Tatsu.

The first season explores various daily antics of Tatsu, where he learns to cook the most delicious food, find the best grocery deals, and become a master of hacks. Combining his intimidating persona with the simplicity of domestic life and making every chore and errand a passion project, makes this series funny, interesting, and exciting. His former associate Masa, who has been searching for his boss, ends up joining Tatsu in his new life. Despite Masa’s reluctance and absolute lack of knowledge about domestic life, he manages to tag along on Tatsu’s adventures. The duo is also faced with their former rivals like Torajiro, an ex-yakuza who now owns a food truck and sells crêpes but is still spiteful of Tatsu and wants to beat him at all the things he manages to excel at. With Season 2, fans can expect more useful hacks and everyday, low-stakes plots involving Tatsu's daily chores and interactions with his neighbors, former colleagues, and the local police (who are too terrified of Tatsu to believe that he's retired).