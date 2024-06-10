The Big Picture Patrick Fabian shines in his competitive role in The Way We Speak, a film filled with triumph and loss, arriving July 23.

Ian Ebright's directorial debut, the film received critical acclaim.

Fabian's performance in the film is reminiscent of his work on Better Call Saul, showing off his years of experience.

Patrick Fabian can’t get enough competition in Collider’s exclusive trailer for Gravitas Ventures’ (an Anthem Sports and Entertainment company) upcoming feature, The Way We Speak. Fabian, who audiences will recognize for his work on the hit AMC series Better Call Saul, is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Kailey Rhodes (Breakup Season) and Diana Coconubo (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). The Way We Speak will arrive on digital and on-demand in the U.S. and Canada on July 23, 2024.

Simon (Fabian) is obsessed with one thing and one thing only in Collider’s exclusive first look at The Way We Speak as he tries to prove himself as the top dog in his debate competition circle. An aspiring writer, Simon has a challenging time seeing the world beyond himself, even with the clearly apparent unhappiness of his wife (Coconubo) staring him down day in and day out. After his long-running nemesis suffers a debilitating heart attack, Simon sets his sights on the new person standing in his way and becomes deeply obsessed with crushing his latest adversary (Rhodes). Leaning on music to tell Simon’s story, the trailer plays out like a music video, filled with moments of triumph and loss, as well as signs that point towards the competitively-driven man losing everything if he can’t achieve looking outside himself.

The Way We Speak is the feature-length directorial debut by Ian Ebright who, in the past, has helmed short films including From the Sky, Pinwheel Horizon, and The Devil Needs a Fix. Already drumming up plenty of critical acclaim across the festival circuit, the drama has screened to positive reviews at events such as the Florida Film Festival, RiverRun Film Festival, and the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

'The Way We Speak' Features a Powerful Performance From Patrick Fabian

With more than three decades of experience under his belt, Fabian was the perfect cast for the role of the competitively keen Simon. After all, his work on AMC’s hit drama Better Call Saul perfectly prepared him for the part as his portrayal as the arrogant and defiant attorney, Howard Hamlin, looks to share some similar characteristics with The Way We Speak’s Simon. Having previously appeared in films such as The Last Exorcism and Pig, it was his work on the Breaking Bad offshoot that solidified Fabian with superstar status. For his work alongside his co-stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, and Michael McKean, Fabian nabbed a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award back in 2021, continuing to see the show through until the series finale.

Check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for The Way We Speak above and watch the film from the comfort of your own home when it arrives on digital and on-demand in the U.S. and Canada on July 23.