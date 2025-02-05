Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talked to The Wedding Banquet's director and cast during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The niche space of queer Asian-American cinema is not necessarily brimming with films, but it has borne one of the more influential and diverse films of the '90s: The Wedding Banquet. This 1993 movie had its heyday, and many people felt its impact, including director and screenwriter Andrew Ahn. Subsequently, he decides to re-ignite the film's initial success and bring it back into pop culture through this 2025 reboot, where the concepts are modernized, but love still exists at its core.

Instead of the original's love triangle, The Wedding Banquet (2025) hosts a messy queer love square where each point is played by Bowen Yang (Chris), Han Gi-chan (Min), Lily Gladstone (Lee), and Kelly Marie Tran (Angela). Min needs a green card, but his boyfriend, Chris, is too much of a commitment-phobe. As such, he decides to marry his friend Angela. In return, he would fund her and her girlfriend's, Lee's, IVF treatments. However, things become awkward when Min's mother throws a lavish wedding banquet for them. With Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung playing the formidable matriarchs, also joined by Bobo Le and Camille Atebe, this film finds its footing in found families and queer love while modernizing (and paying tribute to) the original.

The Wedding Banquet premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where Steve Weintraub sat with Ahn, Yang, Gi-chan, Tran, Chen, Yuh-jung, and Le at Collider's media studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center. They talk about being inspired by the original film and how it impacted each of them, from watching it while growing up to working with Ang Lee. Ahn also speaks about adjusting the characters for the actors and his heart-on-his-sleeve approach to editing. If you want to hear about their experience reading the script and teasers for Wicked: For Good straight from the cast and crew, watch the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

'The Wedding Banquet' Is a Reboot of the 1993 Original

"It's really special to me that my first gay film was The Wedding Banquet."

COLLIDER: How excited are you for this afternoon? Because this is the culmination of all that work.

ANDREW AHN: I'm ready. It's interesting, we were just reminiscing about how this project started, and it started here at Sundance with our producers talking. Anita Gou, one of our producers, had a first conversation with me here at the festival. It just feels really special to be premiering the movie here.

A lot of people are familiar with the Ang Lee film, but your story is different. For people who aren't familiar with it, what is it about, and what was it about Ang’s film and this story that compelled you to say, "I want to make my version of this?"

AHN: I love the original film. It really holds a special place in my heart. I watched it when I was eight years old. My mother saw the VHS at a video rental store, and she was like, “This is that movie with Asian people that white people are watching. We should see what it's about.” We rented it, not knowing that it was a queer film. We watched it at home with the family, and, as an eight-year-old, nascent gay boy, it just kind of blew my mind. It's really special to me that my first gay film was The Wedding Banquet and that it was a gay Asian-American film. I really thank the film for who I am today, who I am as an artist.

For those reasons, I kind of didn't want to do the re-imagining. I was scared about it. But then I thought, so much has changed for the queer community since 1993. Today, gay people can get married here in the States. So I thought about, now that we have the option of that choice, do we want to? Should we? And then just thinking about having children, like building your family, growing your family. As gay people, we have to be extremely intentional about it. Any sort of hesitation becomes a giant obstacle. For these reasons, I felt like we could make an update to The Wedding Banquet that really speaks to a modern audience.

Image by Photagonist

The film is about four friends, two couples, living together in Seattle. Lee and Angela are struggling to have a baby through expensive IVF treatments, and the other couple, Chris and Min, are wrestling with this question of marriage. In order for Min to stay in the country, him and Angela get married in exchange for Min paying for Angela's and Lee's IVF treatments. The scheme gets put to the test because Min's grandmother comes from Korea to plan this elaborate, lavish Korean wedding ceremony. The film is about chosen family. It's about growing your family. It's about home.

One of the things that I found fascinating was you didn't do any screen tests. How was it with casting? When were you confident this is all worked out, everything is good?

AHN: They're just stars. Everybody is a star. There are conversations, of course. I think there's always a bit of a vibe check and conversation about the characters and about the film. Through the script, people understood the kind of spirit of what we were making and understood the kind of feeling of generosity that these characters have with each other that would inform the process.

Chen Was Supposed To Be in the Original 'The Wedding Banquet'

"It's a no-brainer."