Love is a beautiful thing, and at the core of its essence is sacrifice, and one friendship group is about to embody it in this upcoming rom-com. In a modern remaimaging of the 1993 film of the same name, a new kind of queer romantic comedy is being teased in this trailer of The Wedding Banquet. The Andrew Ahn-directed rom-com follows a quartet of main characters and friends who have to follow through on a risky plan that will see their dreams realized and their loves endure. The modern remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 classic will arrive in theaters on April 18.

Ahead of the film's arrival in theaters, Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures have released a trailer which teases the premise for the upcoming romance full of joyful comedic errors. The trailer opens with two couples, part of a friendship quartet — Lee (Lily Gladstone) and Angela (Kelly Marie Tran), and Chris (Bowen Yang) and Min (Han Gi-Chan). The group find themselves at a crossroads, as Lee and Angela want to have a child but don't have the financial capability to continue Lee's IVF treatment. Min is facing returning to Korea if he can't secure his green card. With two massive problems looming, Min hatches a crafty, yet risky plan — Min and Angela stage a fake wedding which will solve both their problems. However, their brilliant plan soon hits a snag when Min’s grandmother (Youn Yuh-jung) flys in from Korea to ensure the wedding is a proper party. Can their plan and love survive the watchful eye of Min’s grandmother?

From the newly released trailer, it becomes abundantly clear that The Wedding Banquet is a rom-com worth watching as it offers a modern tale without the unusual tropes attached. James Schamus co-wrote the script for the film alongside Ahn, who was able to craft something inherently new. In a review of the film, Collider's Taylor Gates writes, "The Wedding Banquet is a classic rom-com with modern touches that rarely ring false or feel heavyhanded. The entire ensemble is top-notch, allowing beloved actors like Gladstone and Yang to do something slightly different from their usual fare." The Wedding Banquet, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival last month, also stars Iris Paluly and Joan Chen as Angela’s mother, May.

'The Wedding Banquet' Is About "Chosen Family"

During the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Collider's Steve Weintraub sat with the film's cast and crew to discuss the upcoming rom-com. Among the many conversations had, Tran explained to Collider's Editor-in-Chief that The Wedding Banquet is about "chosen family" regardless of what society decides is acceptable. Tran's comments reads, "When I first read the script, the thing that resonated with me the most was this idea of chosen family and creating a family that maybe might not look like what society has told you it needs to look like and accepting that and recognizing it's enough, maybe even more than enough. It really just moved me in so many ways."

The Wedding Banquet hits theaters on April 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the new trailer for the film above.

The Wedding Banquet Release Date April 18, 2025 Runtime 102 Minutes Director Andrew Ahn Writers Andrew Ahn, James Schamus Producers James Schamus, Julie Goldstein, Daniel Bekerman, Shivani Rawat, Joe Pirro, Kent Sanderson, Anita Gou, Andrew Karpen Cast Han Gi-chan Min

Bowen Yang Chris

Lily Gladstone Lee

Kelly Marie Tran Angela

Source: Bleecker Street/YouTube