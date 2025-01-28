Bowen Yang will always be known for his role on Saturday Night Live and even for featuring alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in Isn't It Romantic, but he's next been tapped to star in another project that just got an exciting new look. Yang will feature alongside Oscar-nominee Lily Gladstone and Star Wars icon Kelly Marie Tran in The Wedding Banquet, the upcoming romantic comedy due in theaters on April 18. Distributor Bleecker Street Films has unveiled the first teaser for The Wedding Banquet, which follows a gay man who agrees to a green card marriage for his lesbian friend that leads to her grandmother throwing them a surprise Korean wedding banquet. Joan Chen will also star in The Wedding Banquet as well as Youn Yuh-jung and Iris Paluly.

Andrew Ahn worked with James Schamus to write the script for The Wedding Banquet, and Ahn also stepped behind the camera to direct the film. The Wedding Banquet is a remake of the 1993 film of the same name starring Winston Chao and May Chin, and Schamus was also credited as a writer on the original, which Ang Lee directed. Schamus also worked with Spider-Man veteran Tobey Maguire and Skeel Ulrich in Ride with the Devil, the 1999 western that was also directed by Ang Lee that's currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Ahn got his directorial start around 2020 working on smaller documentaries and shorts before transitioning into bigger TV shows like Bridgerton, where he helmed two episodes of the most recent season, and he also previously worked with his Wedding Banquet star Bowen Yang on Fire Island, which is streaming on Hulu.

What Else Have the Stars of ‘The Wedding Banquet’ Been in Lately?

Lily Gladstone will always be known for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon that saw her earn an Oscar nomination, but she was also nominated for an Emmy Award in the same year for her role in Under the Bridge, the true crime limited series that also stars Riley Keough. Joan Chen recently featured alongside Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson in A Murder at the End of the World, and Yang also had a small role in Wicked. In her post-Star Wars era, Kelly Marie Tran has featured in other projects like The Young Wife and Sweet Tooth.

The Wedding Banquet hits theaters on April 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the new trailer for the film above.