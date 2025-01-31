Lights, microphone, action. Everyone loves a cinematic trilogy done right and that's precisely what The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has given die-hard fans of his filmesque saga. The chart-topping artist brought his After Hours saga to an end with his sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow and a delicious connection back to his first-ever song release that listeners may have missed.

As with any great trilogy, it leans into the legacy of where it started and Hurry Up Tomorrow does this in a beautiful, seamless way that is almost memorial-esque. The final track on the album, which is also the title song "Hurry Up Tomorrow," fades out with a low-pitched hum that starts to gradually build. This hum, although seemingly insignificant, is actually the introduction of The Weeknd's first-ever song "High For This," which features on his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons. Given that thematically the album touches heavily on self-destruction and deep-set existentialism, the fact that there is a connection to his first release appears to be a nod to the fact that even after all this time the cycle for this character remains the same. That means, for The Weeknd, he's back where he started because he can't outrun who he is at his core or break the cycle for good.

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Marks the End of the 'After Hours' Saga

Featuring a theatrical 90-minute run-time, the album hosts a string of A-list celebrities including the likes of Lana Del Rey, Future, Travis Scott and Florence + the Machine, to name a few. He is also set to welcome a psychological thriller of the same title that aligns with the album concept on May 16, 2025. The film will star Tesfaye himself alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

The After Hours trilogy has become something of a passion project for both Tesfaye and fans alike as they pick apart the encrypted lyrics and cinematic storytelling. This is all kicked up a notch in Hurry Up Tomorrow, with a seamless harmony of breathy conversational breaks, voicemails, and a conscious decision to let listeners in, in a much more vulnerable way than he ever has before.

This, along with the clean blend into his first-ever musical release all ties in poetically with the fact that Tesfaye has spoken about retiring his The Weeknd persona for good on the back of this album. During an interview with Variety, the singer said the album is the formal "closing of this chapter" when pushed on which chapter, he explained: "I would say my existence as the Weeknd.” "It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much,” he added before detailing the weight of the persona and the "rat race." "It never ends until you end it.”

Whilst this may be the formal swan song of his elaborate alter-ego, he is certainly making sure he goes out with a bang. In an Instagram post, the star teased his upcoming North American Stadium Tour "After Hours Until Dawn" with Playboi Carti, who also features on the record.

You can listen to Hurry Up Tomorrow now and see the tour announcement above.

