Bring the excitement of a sold-out mega-concert to your living room on February 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT with the release of HBO’s concert special, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. With a dazzling dueling performance of music and theatrics, the network has released a trailer that gives audiences a sneak peek of what’s to come in the cinematic version of the 2022 sold-out concert in Los Angeles. Known for his award-winning voice, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd also has a creative knack for design, making his live shows a well-produced spectacle for audiences to feast their eyes on.

The trailer opens on some of those eye-catching set designs with the performer walking across the stage towards a city-themed backdrop while backup dancers are masked by hooded shrouds. Combining a masterful light show with well-choreographed movements, The Weeknd commands the attention of his audience as he takes the stage in front of the packed stadium. Hitting us with a sample, the remixed version of the singer’s “Sacrifice,” which was created alongside Swedish House Mafia, kicks off with the crowd cheering in the background. Throughout the rest of the trailer, the “Starboy” singer shows off an impressive laser show all set to the tones of the Grammy Award-winning performer’s iconic voice.

Get the dance party started in your living room with songs from The Weeknd’s celebrated albums After Hours and Dawn FM which are home to some of his most recognizable hits including “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Blinding Lights”. The live performance was filmed at SoFi Stadium during the first leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour”, and every moment of the 95-minute-long set will get you out of your La-Z-Boy and onto your feet.

Image via A24

As fans know, The Weeknd is a major cinephile who loves forming his creative work and live performances to echo that of other pieces of art that he’s fallen in love with. After making his acting debut in Uncut Gems, the performer couldn’t shake the film industry bug and will soon be unleashing his own creation, The Idol via HBO. The series will tell the story of a modern-day cult leader who dives head-first into an extremely over-the-top and dangerous relationship with an up-and-coming pop star. The Weeknd is co-creating, co-writing, and executive producing the drama alongside his frequent collaborator Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, with The Weeknd also starring opposite Lily-Rose Depp.

You can check out the trailer for The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium below before it lands on HBO and HBO Max on February 25.