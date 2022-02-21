Ladies and gentlemen… The Weeknd is coming to our screens once again real soon. The multiple Grammy winner and world-famous singer is teaming up with Prime Video to take his latest album, Dawn FM, to the next level. They paired up to create The Dawn FM Experience, which is set to be an immersive music special that will give a whole new meaning to the artist’s work. The special premieres later this week.

According to Prime Video, The Dawn FM Experience will create a theatrical performance event that takes audiences to an “unnerving and moody world.” Even though this doesn’t provide much detail as to what we can expect from the special, it’s an interesting event for both fans and non-fans of The Weeknd to keep an eye on – depending on how it plays out, we could be looking at a new streaming platform-recording artist trend.

Moreover, fans of The Weeknd should be intrigued because the singer and songwriter’s latest album is already an immersive experience. Dawn FM plays out like you were listening to the radio, complete with intermissions, a radio presenter (voiced by Jim Carrey), and spoken word performances by Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems). It feels like having Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) riding on a car listening to his own album play on the speakers would be immersive enough, but obviously, we’ll get a lot more than that.

When talking about the upcoming special, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke praised The Weeknd’s album and revealed they’re excited to share the experience with global audiences:

“Dawn FM is a masterful display of the Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers. With ‘The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience,’ Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

Amazon Music subscribers will be able to listen exclusively to an eight-track live EP that will become available to stream on February 25, a day before the special. The event will be a follow-up of sorts to 103.5 Dawn FM, a livestream performance that debuted exclusively on Amazon Music and Twitch, which is now available on The Weeknd’s official YouTube channel (and you can watch at the end of this article).

Dawn FM is the fifth studio album by The Weeknd, and it was released on January 7, 2022. The follow-up to After Hours continues the artist’s tendency to sing about melancholy, and it was described by The Weeknd himself as “a journey through purgatory.” The album was met with massive critical acclaim and topped the charts of several countries. At this point, three singles have been released: “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” and “Out of Time,” along with a disturbing music video for “Gasoline.”

Prime Video debuts The Dawn FM Experience this Saturday, February 26.

You can watch The Weeknd’s previous livestream performance below:

