The Weeknd is coming to HBO. The "Blinding Lights" artist has co-created the drama series The Idol with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, She Dies Tomorrow) will direct all six episodes, and serve as an executive producer.

The series, which has been in development since this summer, focuses on the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. As Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, puts it “When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

The cast consists of Lily-Rose Depp (The King), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (This is Us), Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (CSI: Miami), Nico Hiraga (Moxie) and Anne Heche (Spread). Details regarding the rest of the cast are unknown, however, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Son, Sivan, and Zissis will be series regulars, while Liburd, Adebimpe, Lauren, Hiraga, and Heche will have recurring parts. The project will be only be The Weeknd's second role, having appeared opposite Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, where he played himself

Joe Epstein (Health and Wellness) serves as a writer and showrunner on the project. Kevin Turen (Euphoria), Ashley Levinson (Euphoria), Nick Hall (The White Lotus), and Sara E White (Station 19), and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert will also serve as executive producers.

There is currently no release date for The Idol.

