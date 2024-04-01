The Big Picture Mark Furmie's new film stars Angus Macfadyen, Jamie King, and Doug Jones in an action-packed thriller.

The movie follows a psychologist and his brother as they search for the psychologist's missing daughter.

The Weight of Darkness will explore themes of family, past trauma, and uncovering sinister secrets.

This just in — Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart), Jamie King (Sin City), Doug Jones (The Shape Of Water), Corbin Bernsen (LA Law), and Angus Benfield (Inventing Anna), have just joined the cast of Mark Furmie’s upcoming action-thriller The Weight of Darkness. The film marks the first collaboration between Benfield’s Lama Entertainment and Rezistor Films with Simone Bonser (The Keeper) coming on board as the producer.

As far as the plot is concerned, here’s the official synopsis of The Weight of Darkness:

“When a psychologist’s daughter goes missing, he must join forces with his estranged brother and together venture into unspeakable evil in order to discover the truth.”

The film will star Benfield as Mark Besson, a psychologist who hopes to bring change to the public health system. He’s joined by Jones’s character John Gatlin, a popular mayoral candidate who supports Besson’s vision. But tragedy strikes when Mark’s daughter Emma (Alessandra MK Caterino) goes missing at an event for PTSD victims. That’s when Sherrif Eli Watson and Deputy Newman, played by Bernson and Lance Boza, respectively, come into the picture to find Emma before it’s too late.

‘The Weight of Darkness’ Is a Faith-based Thriller

The film will feature Macfadyen as Mark's estranged brother, Jim, who works as a church pastor. Although most details of the plot have been kept under wraps, we know that when Emma goes missing, Jim is also helping another mother find her missing daughter and this is what will exactly lead them to find Emma’s whereabouts as well. Now is it going to be a dark conspiracy involving the estranged brother? It's not yet clear.

What we do know is that the film will revolve around the lives of the Besson brothers as they confront their past and reconcile their differences to find the missing children and it will probably lead them to a sinister underworld of unspeakable evil. The script of the film has been written by Furmie himself along with Sean Rainwater, the author of the 2018 Sci-Fi novel Hades Proper. The filming for The Weight of Darkness is currently underway and is expected to continue till the end of April 2024.

Along with serving as the lead in The Weight of Darkness, Angus Benfield is also producing and distributing the movie as the CEO of Lama Entertainment. In fact, Benfield is also starring in the production house’s upcoming holiday comedy The Christmas Letter where he’s playing the role of Joe Michaels, an unemployed copywriter who decides to turn his life around after reading his wealthy friend’s annual Christmas letter.

For now, all we know about The Weight of Darkness is its mysterious, shady synopsis and that it’s a thriller. The film doesn’t have a release date as of yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!