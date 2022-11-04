If you've gone through a David Cronenberg binge and are looking for more, these films are for you.

Body horror has been a staple of horror movies for decades now, with directors and filmmakers such as David Cronenberg and Clive Barker achieving fame and admiration for their work in the genre. Popular examples of classic body horror cinema include The Thing, Alien, and The Fly, and more infamous additions such as The Human Centipede.

RELATED: The Human Centipede Wasn't Just About Gross-Out Body Horror

However, there still are countless body horror films that have yet to receive the amount of love as their more famous counterparts, and the body horror sub-genre as a whole still remains a niche topic of interest for most moviegoers. Here are five body horror films you might not have heard of or seen before and absolutely deserve a watch.

'Prevenge' (2016)

Written, directed, and starring Alice Lowe, who was also seven months pregnant at the time, Prevenge is a unique body horror comedy film that incorporates all of the anxieties of motherhood through a violent lens that is as witty as it is as transgressive. The film follows a pregnant woman who comes to suspect that her unborn fetus is propelling her into a life of murder and carnage.

It examines how women view their agency and identity after becoming a mother, helping to give an always welcome but sadly rare depiction of the female psyche through the medium of body horror.

'The Neon Demon' (2016)

Image via Gaumont and Wild Bunch

Starring Elle Fanning, Keanu Reeves, and Cristina Hendricks, The Neon Demon follows Jesse (Elle Fanning), a young girl who quickly rises in the fashion modeling world and whose youthful beauty and natural talent accumulates into a fit of intense jealousy felt by all other models in the fashion industry.

Related: Best Examples of the Obsessed Artist Trope

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the film is a gory and terrifying judgment of the fashion industry as well as a sharp criticism of the human desire and obsession with youth, resulting in a visually dazzling suspense story that is bound to entertain.

'Audition' (1999)

Criticized for being sexist as it is equally praised for being feminist, Audition is a 1999 Japanese body horror film directed by Takashi Mike that follows a widower (Ryo Ishibashi) who enacts an "audition" to find a new wife at the behest of his film producer friend. Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina) soon comes into the picture and is viewed as a perfect candidate during her audition.

The film then slowly becomes more horrific until the film's climax, which can only be described as one of the most intense scenes in all of body horror cinema. It is a grisly and sordid drama that features a terrifying and magnetic performance by Eihi Shiina, as well as some of the goriest scenes in horror history.

'The Howling' (1981)

Image via Embassy Pictures

Released in 1981 alongside two other werewolf films, An American Werewolf in London and Wolfen, The Howling is a werewolf-inspired body horror whose horrific transformations may not be able to compete against the high-budget CGI that modern audiences are used to, but it still remains grotesque and terrifying, albeit in a weirdly charming way.

RELATED: 5 Best Werewolf Movies and TV Shows to Watch Only Under a Full Moon

Upon its release, it received pretty harsh criticism and was written off in favor of other werewolf-based media, but it has since made a quiet return back into the zeitgeist of forgotten horror cult faves due to its creative use of body horror and reimaging of the werewolf trope.

'Altered States' (1980)

Altered States is a 1980 surrealist take on body horror through its psychedelic imagery and exploration of the human consciousness that also features the film debuts of William Hurt as well as Drew Barrymore. The film is a daring and experimental tour de force of horror filmmaking that still holds up exceptionally today, even if the trippy visuals are just as hard to decipher as they are eerie.

The film can be described solely as a bad trip on acid, except with insightful dialogue on what it truly means to be human. Altered States is a masterclass of body horror cinema, so give it a watch if you haven't already.

'The Perfection' (2018)

Featuring the talented Allison Williams and Logan Browning, this 2018 Netflix film follows two musicians studying at a prestigious music academy who soon embark on a horrific journey filled with twisted revenge, shocking visuals, and a healthy dose of camp.

The film hasn't received enough love as it really should, and even as a relative newcomer to the body-horror genre, it makes an excellent addition to the pantheon of female-led gore films that can always do with more appreciation.

'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1988)

Arguably the most grotesque portrayal of body horror that has ever been produced, Tetsuo: The Iron Man, is a 70-minute smorgasbord of gore and cinematic insanity in the best possible way. The film follows the horrific transformation of man into a machine, which is nothing short of a nightmarish depiction of machinery that is bound to make anyone squeamish.

The film, while a much-respected and well-known entity within its home country of Japan, remains a niche film overseas, which is a pity. It sets the standard of how intense and imaginative body horror can be, so any respecting horror enthusiast should give it a watch pronto!

'Suspiria' (1988)

The 2018 remake of the classic 1977 Italian supernatural-horror film about a coven of witches running a dance school is divisive, to say the least, with its surreal and confronting visuals and intense body horror sequences that depart away from the source material.

RELATED: 10 Best Paranormal Movies That Will Haunt You in Your Sleep

However, it is still a masterpiece of cinematography and horror, featuring some pretty stellar dance sequences to highlight how stunning this film is. Whether you are a fan of the original or have never seen it, watch Suspiria with an open mind and allow yourself to be enchanted by the world created by Luca Guadagnino.

'Guinea Pig: Mermaid in a Manhole'

Another excellent example of Japanese body horror, Mermaid in a Manhole, is a film that is part of the gruesome and controversial Guinea Pig film series known for its explicit depictions of murder, torture, mutilations, and, of course, body horror.

It tells the story of an artist who discovers a mermaid in a sewer and then takes her back to his apartment, where he begins to paint her slowly deteriorating body, even using some of the pus from her oozing sores as paint. The film is a pretty hard one to sit through, especially if you have a weak stomach, but its unique twist on the classic mermaid trope is unprecedented.

'American Mary' (2012)

Starring Katharine Isabelle and directed by the filmmaking sister duo Jen and Sylvia Soska, the 2012 American Mary may be on the lighter side of body horror in comparison to others on this list, but that by no means makes it any less entertaining.

The film is a sharp and feminist take on the body horror genre, with its plot following a struggling medical student who enters the sleazy and dangerous world of underground cosmetic body modifications. It has developed a small cult following but is much more deserving of a larger one. It's morbid, dark, and camp; what else could one ask for in a body horror film?

KEEP READING:10 of the Best Horror Anthologies if you Enjoyed Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities'