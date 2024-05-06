The Big Picture Neil Jordan will direct the adaptation of his novel The Well of Saint Nobody for the first time, with a star-studded cast.

The film features a magical story of lost love and twisted legend, set in West Cork, Ireland, with an intriguing narrative.

The project has generated excitement from all involved, including producer Andrew Eaton and Bankside Films, for its unique and captivating storyline.

Award-winning novelist Neil Jordan is set to direct an adaptation of one of his novels for the very first time. Variety reports that his 2023 book, The Well of Saint Nobody, will be adapted into a film of the same name and be introduced to buyers in Cannes by Bankside Films. Jordan will work alongside Oscar winner and Reversal of Fortune star Jeremy Irons, Helena Bonham Carter from Ocean's Eight, and the Legends of the Fall's Aidan Quinn.

Fans can expect only the best from Jordan, given his history as a reputable screenwriter known for writing and directing well-received dramas in the nineties, such as The Crying Game, Michael Collins, The Butcher Boy, and The End of the Affair. His upcoming project is currently in pre-production, and filming is scheduled to start later in 2024.

The Well of Saint Nobody's narrative focuses on William, a famous concert pianist who retires to a rectory in West Cork, Ireland, where he hires a local woman, Tara, as a housekeeper. William has previously met Tara three times but has forgotten all about her. Although he has no recollection of their previous meetings, she remembers everything. When an abandoned well is found on the property, she shares legends of the well’s magical history with him, setting the stage for a story of murder, lost eroticism, and revenge.

'The Well of Saint Nobody' Is A Magical Story Of Lost Love And Twisted Legend

Unlike Jordan's other novels, The Well of Saint Nobody seems to have demanded he direct its adaptation, and he could not be prouder. "I am thrilled to be working with Bankside for the first time," said the Oscar-winning filmmaker. "I’ve never made a film of one of my novels before. This one demanded it, and I am thrilled to have Jeremy and Helena on board to explore this world of lost love and twisted legend."

The film will be produced by BAFTA winner Andrew Eaton of Turbine Studios and Oscar nominee Redmond Morris of Four Provinces Films. Meanwhile, Bankside Films will handle global sales while CAA will co-rep North American rights.

All parties involved in the project are excited to be working with Jordan, whose brilliance is unrivaled. Eaton says, "I’m excited to be working with Neil, especially in adapting one of his own novels and with such a great cast. We are delighted to be partnering with the fantastic team at Bankside." Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films adds, "We are thrilled to be working with Neil Jordan, a legendary filmmaker whose work we have long admired. Together with his wonderful cast, he will bring this magical story of love and revenge brilliantly to life."

No release date has been set yet for The Well of Saint Nobody, but stay tuned for more information.