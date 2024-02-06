The Big Picture Wendy Williams had iconic feuds with a music mogul and Whitney Houston, showcasing her ability to handle controversy.

Wendy's personal life and health concerns seeped into her show, leading to her indefinite leave in 2021.

Lifetime's new documentary series will explore Wendy's life post-syndication, prompting fans to reflect on her show's memorable moments.

The Wendy Williams Show first officially premiered on July 14, 2008. Before the talk show’s existence, Wendy Williams, the titular host, was a radio shock jock. She first broke into radio while she was in college in 1984 as an intern at Boston’s KISS 108’s Matty In the Morning. When she graduated, she landed a role as an afternoon DJ on WVIS 106.1 St. Croix before moving to radio stations in New York City, where her career would eventually rise to its highest heights. From 2001 - 2009, she became a radio icon as the host of her show The Wendy Williams Experience.

Wendy quickly became known as a host who was unafraid to ask the real questions that her listeners wanted answered, good or bad. Many fans of her TV show may not be aware of how many people she feuded with before her talk show hitting TV airwaves. She recounted one particular incident in the 90s while she was a shock jock. She shared the story many years later on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. She alleged that a music mogul sent a girl group to beat Wendy up at the station after she reportedly disparaged him on her show. Wendy stated, “​​Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a** in front of the radio station… I finish my shift, round up my headphones, put my bag in the crook of my arm, and see everyone lined up on the side of the window, looking down at the sidewalk.” She also had an iconic beef with legendary singer Whitney Houston. In 2003, while Wendy was hosting The Wendy Williams Experience on WBLS, Whitney called into her show with a clear mission to find out why Wendy continued to talk about her personal life on her show. The almost 25-minute conversation will live in infamy. Whitney pulled no punches, and of course, Wendy poked right back at her. If Wendy was capable of a back-and-forth like that with one of the greatest voices known to mankind, she could handle anyone. This attitude is the precise reason why she was moved from radio to television, and her show did not disappoint. For over a decade, The Wendy Williams Show became the go-to for controversial moments. Wendy’s catchphrases and outlandish attitude were a huge draw to the show, and she became a pop culture icon for her ability to spill the tea effortlessly.

Wendy’s personal life unfortunately began seeping its way onto her show. The hilariously meme-able moments were interspersed with moments that had many fans concerned about her health. And those concerns became affirmed when she left the series indefinitely in 2021 after having several people act as guest hosts of the show. Questions were raised about her marriage and what was going on with her health, and many were worried her husband was taking advantage of her and now fans may be provided with more answers. Lifetime recently dropped a trailer for her new documentary series, Where Is Wendy Williams? which will follow what has been going on with Wendy in the years since she left syndication. The series looks like it will be difficult to watch, but it has also inspired many fans of her show to reflect on the good times. From the awkward to the meme-able, here are the top 10 moments from the Wendy Williams Show

1 Dua Lipa’s Name Is Challenging For Wendy

Singer Dua Lipa was the topic of discussion on this particular episode of The Wendy Williams Show, and unfortunately for her, it led to a hilarious moment. As Wendy shared the story about Dua Lipa showing her support for some exotic dancers at a Grammy afterparty, it was clear that she had an issue with Dua Lipa’s name. As Wendy spoke about the singer, she continuously called her “Dula Peep” and used other incorrect variations of her name. Is her name really that hard to say? Wendy’s producer said no, but Wendy ultimately didn’t care to fix it beyond what happened in the moment.

2 Wendy Shows Omarosa Who's the Boss

Omarosa became known to reality TV fans thanks to her presence on the first season of The Apprentice. She developed a villainous reputation pretty immediately, thanks to her cutthroat nature. So, when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new book, it was a meeting of two forces that was bound to implode. And that is certainly what happened. The interview between Wendy and Omarosa in this particular episode started hot, with Omarosa not taking kindly to Wendy’s introduction before she came out onstage. Wendy attempted to restart the conversation in good faith, but Omarosa had no desire to let anything slide.

3 Wendy Calls Out An Audience Member’s Loud Phone

Wendy Williams has no time for disrespect. She doesn’t tolerate it from her celebrity guests, and she certainly won’t tolerate it from the people sitting in her audience. This particular incident in 2020 involved someone in her audience who forgot to silence their phone. After the phone went off, Wendy asked whose phone was ringing before emphatically saying, “Get out.” Laughter ensued, but it was clear Wendy found none of it funny.

4 Wendy Breaks Wind In Two Ways

Wendy Williams has no filter, even when it comes to her bodily functions. She has long been known for the occasional burp and fart while filming her talk show, but this particular moment takes the cake. While talking about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Wendy has a little slip-up that leads her to burp and fart simultaneously.

5 A Cringe-Worthy Introduction

Not all of Wendy’s wildest moments are humorous ones. In this insanely awkward clip, Wendy starts discussing a young rapper. Initially, his photo shows, and the audience begins laughing, anticipating Wendy’s usual shady commentary. Unfortunately, this reveal was followed up by letting the audience know that he had died, leading to much confusion for the poor audience members. Needless to say, viewers were horrified by the way that Wendy set up the segment.

6 Tears On a Q-Tip

Whenever Wendy touches on an emotional subject that is very close to her heart, she sheds a tear or two like any normal human being. Wendy, however, does not bother with the Candiace Dillard-Bassett Cry-Angle. She goes straight for the Q-tips. Fans became gobsmacked the first time Wendy pulled out a Q-tip to wipe away her tears and loved it moving forward. She later explained why she uses them, saying, “Like I tell you, if you cry, you let the tears fall on your face. Don't rub them, because rubbing causes wrinkles. And all salt is not bad salt. The salt that comes from your tears is from your natural body. So what you're doing is you're infusing your natural body chemicals back into your skin. That's why I use the cotton swabs. You don't see me touch my tears. Oh no, no, no!"

7 Another Awkward Death Announcement

Wendy was trying to be nice during this awkward moment in 2018. She was discussing the fight between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj during an episode of her show. She was suggesting that the two rappers bury their beef and go on tour together. She also said they could go on tour with a rap legend like Ms. Melodie. The problem? Ms. Melodie had passed away 6 years prior. Amid the segment, she was informed of this fact, leading to a very awkward, albeit hilarious, nonchalant response from Wendy.

8 Cursing Jaime Spears

Members of the #FreeBritney Movement were definitely team Wendy in this classic moment from the show. As more and more news came out about the predatory conservatorship Britney Spears was placed under, many were appalled by the treatment the singer was receiving from her family. Angry like many other people, Wendy casually wished death upon them, leading to an awkward gasp from her audience. She had a habit of wishing death upon people; however, this instance still came as quite a shock to those who were watching.

9 Wendy Williams Is Not a Lip Sync Assassin

Fergie was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, and she and Wendy were having an amicable time. As they went to a commercial break, however, things got a little embarrassing for the talk show host. Wanting to join in on singing along to Fergie’s song Glamorous, Wendy did her best. Unfortunately, she simply did not know the words, leading to a hilarious clip in Wendy Williams Show history.

10 The Faint That Will Live In Infamy

It would be impossible to mention wild moments from The Wendy Williams Show without mentioning this confusing and scary occurrence in an episode in 2018. Dressed as the Statue of Liberty, Wendy is in the middle of speaking when she suddenly becomes imbalanced before passing out onstage. The moment became a polarizing one very quickly, with many using it as an opportunity to make fun of her, while others became very concerned for her health. The moment was quickly turned into a meme that is still used regularly.

Clips from past episodes of The Wendy Williams Show are available on YouTube.

