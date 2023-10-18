The West Wing was known for its compelling political storytelling and equally enthralling characters during its network run. The show's drama was riveting, ranging from global to deeply personal. Throughout The West Wing's seven seasons, the fictional White House staffers established themselves as characters worth rooting for.

Some characters, like Donna Moss (Janel Moloney), were the glue that held this ensemble together. Others, like Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff), had a heart of gold underneath a gruff exterior. Each character made this show a unique ode to the American political system, but some are definitely more likable than others.

10 Sam Seaborn

Sam Seaborn (Rob Lowe) was the deputy communications director of the White House. While he eventually left to pursue a political career, he made his mark by developing his talents as a writer. Sam always found a way to get into whirlwind romances with often disastrous personal results.

While Sam very evidently cared about his colleagues and considered them family, his love for them wasn't always helpful. The character often had difficulty expressing his emotions in healthy ways. Sam's personal feelings impacted his ability to do his job effectively and to show up for his friends when they needed him most.

9 Will Bailey

Will Bailey (Joshua Malina) was a later addition to the White House team of staffers. He went from being a political operative for a deceased Democratic congressional candidate to a White House speechwriter. However, his passion was in the campaign itself, as he returned to campaigning near the end of the series.

Will, too, had many characteristics that made him likable. He was always willing to take his hazing from more senior White House staff. He also always knew his worth and knew when it was time to move on to other opportunities.

8 Toby Ziegler

Toby Ziegler served as the Communications Director during the fictional Bartlet administration. His way with words made him magnetic despite his grouchy exterior. His lofty ideals sometimes got away from him, but he always came back to doing his best to do the right thing.

What made Toby so endearing is, frankly, his sadness. This despair fueled him to be the best version of himself, even if the struggle was constant and significant. Toby's determination to always strive to do right by others made him incredibly easy to love and appreciate.

7 Abbey Bartlet

Abbey Barlet (Stockard Channing) was the First Lady and a former physician. As the series continued, she became a more influential and essential figure in White House operations, getting entangled in some of the most dramatic scandals and starring in some of The West Wing's best episodes.

The strength of her conventions made Abbey compelling and magnetic. While they sometimes got her into trouble, they always guided her decisive character to become the strongest version of herself. Abbey's love for her family makes her instantly and deeply relatable.

6 Josh Lyman

Bradley Whitford portrayed Josh Lyman, the White House's Deputy Chief of Staff and later the Chief of Staff to President Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits). His optimism was hard fought, as he comes from a background filled with tragedy and hardship, making him more sympathetic.

Josh's relationship with Donna is a large reason for his popularity, as they are among television's best slow-burn couples. Donna always brought out the best in Josh when he was at risk of getting lost within himself. His struggles with mental health after everything he went through made him easy to empathize with.

5 President Jed Bartlet

President Bartlet (Martin Sheen) was the center of The West Wing universe even when he was in the background. He carried a tremendous weight, being the leader of a fictional version of the United States. As a character, Bartlet is among the best fictional presidents.

Bartlet's idealism consistently made him easy to root for. He was always willing to see the best in people and American democracy. His stoic charm and quick wit made him an immediate standout in a show full of them, earning Sheen immense popularity and critical acclaim. Even when this idealism was ultimately misplaced, Bartlet remained a lovable leader.

4 Charlie Young

Charlie Young (Dulé Hill) began his White House career as a personal assistant to President Bartlet and his daughter, Zoe (Elisabeth Moss). By the end of the series, he was set to move on from White House intrigue to pursue a career in law.

So much of what made Charlie a likable character was his charming personality. He also had an earnestness that was always a breath of fresh air against the ever-changing political maneuvering of those around him. Charlie always maintained his sense of self and never compromised his values.

3 Leo McGarry

John Spencer was an essential piece to this political drama, playing Bartlet's Chief of Staff, Leo McGarry. He was the muscle behind all the President's decisions and a strong support to his staff. He battled his own demons to achieve everything he did in his career.

Leo McGarry was a force of nature and an ultimate force for good. The character's death in the show was a chance to reflect on John Spencer's real-life legacy - Spencer passed in real life, bringing a deeper meaning to his character's fate. McGarry's steadfast willingness to see his staff through their darkest moments made him endearing.

2 Donna Moss

Donna Moss began her White House career as Josh's ever-reliable assistant. Josh could only do his job because of Donna and her immense talents. She went on to forge her own career as a political operative for two presidential campaigns as the Bartlet presidency started winding down.

Frankly, everything about Donna is immediately lovable. Her earnestness contrasted with the cynicism around her. She was the soul behind so much of what happened within this team. Watching Donna grow and come into her own was a charming way to develop her as one of the series' most likable characters.

1 C.J. Cregg

C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) is among the most badass TV female politicians and the shining star of The West Wing. After beginning her career as the White House press secretary, she became Jed's right-hand woman as Chief of Staff. She handled her promotion with grace, and it was clear she was always meant to lead this staff in this way.

C.J. Cregg was an aspirational figure in so many ways. Her determination to be a woman in a man's world was a heartbreakingly authentic journey. Watching C.J. actually succeed and be taken seriously was so delightfully refreshing.

