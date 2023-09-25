The West Wing is still one of television's all-time best political dramas. Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking drama explored the fictional administration of the democratic President of the United States, Jed Bartlett, played by the iconic Martin Sheen. John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, and Richard Schiff also starred.

Although the show's idealism and good-natured optimism may feel somewhat outdated, The West Wing remains highly influential. It was a before and after on the ever-competitive television landscape, earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The West Wing lasted seven years, and while every episode was a triumph, some tower above others in each season.

7 "In Excelsis Deo"

Season 1, Episode 10 (1999)

Toby was often one of the show's most emotionally closed-off characters, but this installment in the first season showed a surprising depth to his personality. In this Christmas-themed episode, Toby becomes disturbed by the death of an unidentified homeless man who is revealed to be a United States military veteran who served in the Korean War.

Although The West Wing often explored the importance of pacifism, it was always completely respectful of those who served. Schiff deftly tells Toby's storyline, avoiding sentimentality but hitting every emotional note demanded from him. The actor received a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in this episode, while Aaron Sorkin and Rick Cleveland received the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

6 "Two Cathedrals"

Season 2, Episode 22 (2001)

The second season of The West Wing ends with one of the greatest season finales in the history of dramatic television. After Bartlet's diagnosis of muscular sclerosis is revealed, the President is left to consider whether he should attempt to win a re-election campaign that could cost the Democratic Party dearly.

"Two Cathedrals" is among The West Wing's best episodes. As Bartlet considers his responsibilities and calls upon his faith to guide him, Sheen delivers his most convincing portrayal of the character. The shocking death of the fan-favorite character Mrs. Landingham (Kirsten Nelson) upped the episode's emotional punch, but it's Sheen who commands the hour. The actor chose "Two Cathedrals" as his submission for the 2001 Emmy Awards but lost against James Gandolfini for The Sopranos.

5 "Bartlet For America"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2001)

The West Wing's third season began ramping up to the election storyline as it became clear that Bartlet was intent on running for re-election. The Christmas episode "Bartlet for America" centers on Leo McGarry testifying before a congressional committee after the public discovers the administration hid Bartlet's multiple sclerosis.

As Bartlet was questioned about his beliefs, it became important for the viewer to understand why he had attracted each of his staffers in the first place. The brilliant flashback episode "Bartlet For America" shows the critical moments in the past that inspired Josh, Toby, C.J., and Sam to change their allegiances to Bartlet. It emphasized the bond between the team and served as a proper setup for the campaign that would dominate the rest of the season.

4 "Election Night"

Season 4, Episode 7 (2002)

The fourth season of The West Wing was Sorkin's last. The showrunner left the series, significantly affecting its quality. Season 4 stretched into more unbelievable territory within its second half with the kidnapping of Bartlet's daughter Zoe (Elisabeth Moss). However, the early half of the season reached dramatic highs by exploring Bartlet's successful re-election campaign.

Ironically, Bartlet's confirmation was pretty much a given by the time of "Election Night." Instead, the episode's dramatic pull was on finding a way to naturally transition Sam off of the series. Rob Lowe is a television icon, and his stint on The West Wing ranks among his most unforgettable. "Election Night" was the setup for his eventual exit, one of the many changes the show underwent following season 4.

3 "The Supremes"

Season 5, Episode 17 (2004)

Sorkin's departure from The West Wing was felt almost immediately. The series struggled to wrap up the arc involving Zoe's kidnapping, and the dialogue began to lack the snappiness that had made Sorkin's prose so exciting. However, The West Wing excelled in the guest star department, and the season five episode "The Supremes" proves it.

"The Supremes" focused on Josh's plan to nominate two different Supreme Court justices, one liberal and one conservative, after the unexpected death of one of the senior judges. Guest stars William Fichtner and eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close added a much-needed boost for The West Wing's weakest season.

2 "2162 Votes"

Season 6, Episode 22 (2005)

The sixth season of The West Wing successfully corrected some of the previous season's errors by introducing a new likable character. The always-appreciated Jimmy Smits plays Matt Santos, a radical Democrat who decides to run for the party's nomination for President of the United States following the conclusion of Bartlet's term.

Although it was initially unclear if Santos would be able to receive the nomination due to the competition with Bartlet's Vice President Bob Russell (Gary Cole), he succeeds in landing the spot in the exciting finale "2162 Votes," which detailed the chaos that ensued at the Democratic National Convention. This setup allowed for a more focused final season in which the Democrats could focus their efforts on peacefully transitioning Bartlet out of office and beating the Republican candidate Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda).

1 "Tomorrow"

Season 7, Episode 22 (2006)

The final season of The West Wing had a lot to handle. In addition to wrapping up Bartlet's administration and exploring Santos' debates with Vinick in the primary election cycle, the series had to account for John Spencer's tragic passing. The season finale, "Tomorrow," was released during the ramp-up to the 2008 Presidential Election, putting the show under increased scrutiny.

"Tomorrow" harkens back to the idealism and optimism that had always hallmarked the series, starting with its unsubtly emotional title. Seeing Santos peacefully sworn in to lead America into an uncertain future was the best way to wrap up the show. However, The West Wing didn't forget about its veteran characters, sending everyone on their way with a satisfying ending. The show didn't always succeed, especially in its later seasons, but no one can say it didn't stick the landing.

