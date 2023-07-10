The West Wing featured an ensemble cast that is still regarded highly in the history of network TV. Along the way, guest stars made their own impact on the political drama. They shook up the status quo, allowing the main characters to grow and change.

Some guest characters, like Evan Rachel Wood's Hogan, provided a window into the personal lives of the White House staff. Others, like John Gallagher Jr.'s Tyler, became entangled in the day-to-day chaos of presidential campaigns. Each character brought something new to the unbridled chaos of the White House.

10 Nick Offerman

Before his Parks and Recreation days, Nick Offerman appeared as Jerry, an activist trying to convince C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) to advocate for a wolves-only highway. With his team, he presented the case of Pluie, a wolf killed by a farmer. He and his team were invited to the West Wing as a part of Big Block of Cheese Day.

Big Block of Cheese Day was such an iconic part of The West Wing. Jerry and his team may have initially seemed like unhinged advocates for a hopeless cause. Instead, Jerry and the team delivered a surprisingly heartfelt message about the importance of wildlife conservation.

9 John Gallagher Jr.

Amid a presidential campaign, Tyler became Toby (Richard Schiff) and Josh's (Bradley Whitford) lifeline to the outside world when they got left behind at a campaign stop. Along the way, the staffers got caught up in Tyler's personal romantic drama. Tyler was a lovable if ultimately ineffective, character.

In addition to embodying teen angst, Gallagher Jr. was able to capture the attitude of an entire generation. With an apathetic exterior, it quickly became clear that Tyler as a character was incredibly politically engaged. He represented the hopes and dreams of young voters looking to the future.

8 J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons appeared in The West Wing's final season as Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Harry Ravitch. After a fictional nuclear accident in California, Ravitch is brought in to advise the President. The accident had far-reaching implications for the presidential election.

As expected, Simmons brought his signature gravitas to the role. Every moment he's on-screen, he emphasizes the seriousness of the nuclear accident. He proved to be an invaluable resource to the entire presidential team.

7 Christopher Lloyd

The legendary Christopher Lloyd joined The West Wing as constitutional scholar Professor Lawrence Lessing. His task was to assist a Belorussian delegation as they sought to establish their own constitution. Lessing is one of a handful of real-life characters who were fictionalized in the series.

The Back to the Future star brought a compelling animation to this character. His passion for the US Constitution is evident in every scene. This character was so full of optimism that it's hard not to come away feeling just a little bit more enthusiastic about a document over 200 years old.

6 Bellamy Young

Before her Scandal days, Bellamy Young went toe-to-toe with Josh Lyman on The West Wing as lawyer MaryLou Meriwether. Her task was to convince her counterpart from Connecticut to return an allegedly stolen copy of the Bill of Rights. This belated Civil War drama played out in the West Wing offices.

This character could hold her own against any top TV lawyers. Whether she was in the right or not, she was willing to make her case under an incredible amount of pressure. She was a force of nature that Josh, in particular, needed to be exposed to from time to time to check his ego.

5 Amy Adams

Amy Adams played Cathy, a Democratic-supporting farmer who gave Josh, Toby, and Donna a tour of her family's farm during a campaign stop. She criticized the Bartlet administration for its lack of action on agricultural issues.

This character's country charm makes her immediately likable. Additionally, she is exactly the perspective Toby and Josh need to hear. While Josh and Toby were siloed in the White House, they were missing important points of view from ordinary citizens like Cathy.

4 Gabrielle Union

Before Zoe Barlet (Elizabeth Moss) and Charlie (Dulé Hill) were endgame, Gabrielle Union shook up the status quo as Meeshel Anders. Meeshel was a journalism student who was Charlie's date. She ended up in a physical spat with Charlie that the President witnessed.

This character deserved so much better from Charlie, even though they were on a single date. Charlie was at his worst when interacting with this woman who was clearly so driven and had so much to prove. Meeshel was the future, and she was set up to take her place in the White House press corps.

3 Glenn Close

Legendary actress Glenn Close played powerhouse Chief Justice Evelyn Baker Lang. Initially, she was considered a wild choice for the United States Supreme Court. In the end, she was granted the court's top job after more than proving her worth as a great legal mind.

What made this character so magnetic was her obvious love of the law. It was clear that her judicial expertise made her the obvious choice for such a prestigious job. Her willingness to collaborate with those of radically different political views than her own spoke well of her ability to handle the challenge of leading America's top court.

2 Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood played C.J. Cregg's niece Hogan. When C.J. was tasked with taking her niece prom dress shopping, chaos ensued when they had to be accompanied by a Secret Service agent after C.J. received death threats. Hogan bonded with her aunt despite how stressed C.J. was.

Hogan added another layer of depth to C.J.'s character by allowing her to be a mother figure to her niece. Hogan was so incredibly sweet, trying to make a stressful situation for her aunt just a little bit more bearable. She also displayed an incredible depth of understanding of the seriousness of her aunt's situation and clearly just wanted her to be safe.

1 Laura Dern

Laura Dern made an appearance on The West Wing as U.S. Poet Laureate Tabitha Fortis. She had strong opinions regarding landmines and wanted to use her platform to speak out against their use. This put her in direct conflict with Toby.

What made this character so compelling, even though she appeared in a single episode, was the courage of her convictions. She was never awed by the power of the White House and didn't allow herself to be intimidated by White House staff. She remained committed to maintaining her art's integrity even when advised against prioritizing this.

