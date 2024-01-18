The Big Picture Cast members hint at a possible reunion for NBC's hit show The West Wing.

Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack say the reveal is coming on January 24.

All seasons of The West Wing are currently streaming on Max, so fans can catch up before any potential cast reunion.

Coming up to the 25th anniversary of its launch, NBC's blockbuster hit The West Wing may be returning to our screens, if a tease from cast members Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack is to be read into. Following a series of social media posts, fans have been thrown into a whirlwind of speculation which has left everyone wondering — what's going on. The latest teaser was provided by McCormack, who portrayed Deputy National Security Adviser Kate Harper in the NBC series from 2004 to 2006, tweeting that “something very exciting in the works. We will be sharing it next week. Stay tuned for the big reveal Jan. 24.”

She then tagged series stars Malina, Allison B. Janney, Dulé Hill, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Melissa Fitzgerald, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Hrishikesh Hirway, the producer of the podcast The West Wing Weekly. Malina, it must be noted, does have a history of dropping hints that lead to precisely nothing, even tweeting a year ago that he was "back on Twitter just in time to talk about the West Wing reboot. Details soon!"

Now, it's probably important to remember that we are coming up to Super Bowl season, so this might just be for a commercial. Or maybe it isn't. There's no point in speculating until we have more information, but when has that ever stopped fans? Until January 24th they'll have nothing else to do but wonder. Let's hope it leads to something fun, no matter how brief.

What Was 'The West Wing' About?

The West Wing aired from 1999 to 2006, and was set primarily in the West Wing of the White House, where the Oval Office and offices of senior staff are located, and the series was beloved for a reason. Many, in fact. The series detailed the day-to-day workings of the executive branch of the United States government under the fictional Democratic administration of President Josiah Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen. It provided a detailed look at how the executive branch operates, including policymaking, political negotiation, and crisis management.​​​​​​​, and tackled a range of topical issues such as education reform, gun control, foreign policy, and more, often reflecting or commenting on contemporary political debates.

Aaron Sorkin's signature rapid-fire, intelligent dialogue and complex storytelling captivated audiences, while the ensemble cast, led by the likes of Sheen, Rob Lowe and the names mentioned above, provided performances that went far above and beyond a standard network series. The series received numerous awards, including multiple Emmy Awards, which helped bolster its reputation and popularity. It offered an insightful look at American politics and remains one of the finest network series ever put out.

You can watch The West Wing on Max in the U.S. Stay tuned for updates on the big cast reunion and check out McCormack's post below:

Watch on Max