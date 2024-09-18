The West Wing entertained audiences during the course of seven seasons, and the entire political drama will be launched in a special Blu-ray set on October 1. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, all 156 episodes of the series will be available for purchase on Blu-ray. The West Wing: The Complete Series will also include hours of special features, including over twenty commentaries, behind the scenes featurettes, unaired scenes, gag reels, and more. Viewers will get a unique experience once they get their hands on this special Blu-ray collection.

The premise of The West Wing followed a team that worked in the titular region of the White House, where the Oval Office and offices of presidential senior personnel are located. The main characters of the series were Sam Seaborn (Rob Lowe) and Charlie Young (Dulé Hill). But as the show moved forward, more characters were introduced to handle the crisis that broke out in this fictional version of the United States. President Josiah Bartlett (Martin Sheen) required a very capable team to help him during the course of his two terms, which is why the main cast of The West Wing had to lock in whenever their commander-in-chief needed them. Richard Schiff, John Spencer, and Allison Janey also starred.

As the events of The West Wing continued to unfold, Kristin Chenoweth joined the cast of the series as Annabeth Schott, the deputy press secretary who later moves on to work on the Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits) campaign. Chenoweth is known around the world for stepping into the shoes of Glinda during the original Broadway production of Wicked. During the final seasons of The West Wing, Matt Santos went on to win the presidential election.

The Mind Behind 'The West Wing': Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin was responsible for creating The West Wing, but the talented writer moved on towards different projects after the fourth season of the series. John Wells took over as the showrunner of the successful political drama. And after building the foundation of what The West Wing would become, Sorkin went on to write titles such as The Social Network and Moneyball. At the highest point of his career, it was evident that Sorkin had a lot to give when it came to cleverly-written, engaging dramas. The artist made his directorial debut with Molly's Game, which featured Jessica Chastain playing the role of Molly Bloom in the biographical production.

The West Wing: The Complete Series will be available for purchase on Blu-ray on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

