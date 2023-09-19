Aaron Sorkin wove no shortage of jaw-dropping surprises into his four seasons of The West Wing, still the writer's perennial accomplishment when it comes to American television. There's the assassination attempt in the Season 1 finale, for one, the three-seasons-long ricochet effect of President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) concealing his multiple sclerosis, the kidnapping of his daughter Zoe (Elisabeth Moss) to close out Sorkin's run on the show... we could go on. For a series built on the architecture of conversation, where 99% of the plot dramatics are internal yet reflecting the tenuous fate of the American nation, Sorkin adeptly sprinkled The West Wing with narrative minefields.

Such shockers rarely involved death. This was the White House, after all, not Tony Soprano's New Jersey. When characters did pass, The West Wing almost always stuck the landing no matter how lofty a goal said landing was. Twenty-two years later, no death remains more effective than perhaps the most glaring choice: Dolores Landingham (Kathryn Joosten) in Season 2's penultimate episode, "18th and Potomac." The revelation hits hard and leads into an episode consistently hailed as prestige television in its prime before the "prestige television" descriptor became synonymous with cable shows instead of traditional network dramas. Perhaps best of all, it's a plot twist Aaron Sorkin never planned to write.

Why Did Aaron Sorkin Write Mrs. Landingham Off ‘The West Wing’?

In a show burgeoning with memorable imagery and quotable speeches (or half-quotable; good luck not getting tongue-tied), "Two Cathedrals" isn't The West Wing's defining moment — but it is when Sorkin scorched his political fantasy into media history as fiercely as the cigarette ash Jed Bartlet smears across the National Cathedral's hallowed floors. The potency of Mrs. Landingham's death isn’t predicated just upon the shock value, although that’s plentiful. After 43 episodes with these characters, her passing marks a cumulative apotheosis. Going into The West Wing's second season finale, the idea of killing off Mrs. Landingham never crossed Aaron Sorkin's mind.

The concept took hold during an impromptu chat between Sorkin and Kathryn Joosten. The actress said she had an audition lined up for another series. "As soon as she told me that," Sorkin shared with The West Wing Weekly podcast in 2017, "I really stopped listening to everything else she was saying after that and just began thinking - how would I write Mrs. Landingham off the show? [...] I decided in that moment, that by the end of the season, I wanted to push Bartlet to the place where he would renounce his faith in God." For a practicing Catholic whose faith informs his upstanding morality but doesn't twist it into religious totalitarianism, that state was as broken as Jed Bartlet could be.

As Sorkin revealed to The West Wing Weekly, the cast was no less devastated over losing the character and Joosten's presence. "Everyone prior to the table read had been told that Mrs. Landingham was going to die in this episode, except Dulé [Hill]," Sorkin said, whose character Charlie Young shared a close relationship with Mrs. Landingham. The failure to inform Hill wasn't out of malevolence on Sorkin or director Thomas Schlamme's part; it slipped through the cracks. "Dulé turned the page at the table read, and he looked at it, and he couldn’t believe it, and it was almost like, well, if I don’t say it, it doesn’t happen." Once "18th and Potomac" aired, audiences felt similar despair. A member of Congress honored the fictional Mrs. Landingham with a moment of silence. Kirsten Nelson, the actress tasked with playing a younger Mrs. Landingham in flashbacks, kept the secret from her family. "I remember my husband freaking out," she told The West Wing Weekly. "He was like, ‘What!? What!? You’re what!?’ I’m like, 'I know, I know, I know, I know!’ Then my mom’s calling on the phone, ‘They killed her, what are you doing?"

This 'The West Wing' Episode Showed a Different Side of Jed

Mrs. Landingham's death almost never happened, but Sorkin accomplished it with peak writing on overdrive. "18th and Potomac" and "Two Cathedrals" are the most quintessentially Sorkin tableaus of Sorkin tableaus. The West Wing's established history of characters snarking about innocuous things let Sorkin organically slide in the signposts for Mrs. Landingham's sudden, tragic passing. Saying something "comes out of nowhere" might be an overused phrase, but it's true in this case. Viewers' defenses are down; they're distracted by the White House staff battling a PR nightmare alongside their own self-doubt. As such, "18th and Potomac" ranks alongside Buffy the Vampire Slayer's "The Body" as the most terrifyingly realistic death in American television memory. Mrs. Landingham's end is just a phone call (the phone call every human dreads) and a conversation reciting facts; a lack of ceremony coupled with careening grief. The raw devastation is a maelstrom of shrapnel, and the unrelenting artistic delicacy with which the moment's handled is too relatable.

The crowning aspect of Mrs. Landingham's death is the emotional aftermath. The West Wing's "Two Cathedrals" episode is a model of scripted character work, and basic character work at that: America's most powerful man overcoming his dark night of the soul. The loss of Jed's surrogate sister and the sentinel of his conscience makes the already demystified President the most human he’s yet to be and arguably ever is: a man destroyed by grief. He’s adrift beneath the cool surface that's a mask for primal rage. His ramblings are leeched of their normal devious charm. Even the White House's typical fervor is shot to hell and these wordsmith virtuosos stumble when they try to console him. Any consolation would be inadequate anyway; a massive part of Jed was ripped away faster than a blink, and the void left behind was irreplaceable. There's a cutting honesty in Jed being the one left behind to pick up the unglamorous but necessary pieces: find pallbearers, join the motorcade on time, and then return to work because the earth keeps spinning. It just now spins in an entirely different key.

'The West Wing's “Two Cathedrals” Is a True Character Study

That key is grief, acute and soul-rendering. Mrs. Landingham's loss piled atop other personalized tragedies makes Jed denounce his longstanding faith with poisonous spite. His monologue in the National Cathedral doesn't demonize spirituality but demands of its God the most repeated question in history: why do tragedies happen? No one, not even the most devout believer who understands that true Christianity means being stewards of kindness, hasn't reckoned with this unending question. In his conversation with The West Wing Weekly, Aaron Sorkin revealed that he approached one of the Cathedral's attending priests to warn him about what would soon unfold: "[I] said, 'Excuse me, Father, I just want to let you know that Martin Sheen, in this scene we’re going to do, he’s going to curse at God.' And the priest said, ‘I know, it’s going to be great."

Isn't that an understatement? Very little tops Sheen’s towering, Shakespearean delivery of that speech nor how the camera framing takes advantage of the Cathedral's immense size to visually oppress Jed. The President of the United States has run headlong into the one true thing he can't control, which is a loved one's death. As he crosses the Cathedral floor, Jed subsumes God's space within the frame even though he's emotionally defeated. The humane politician becomes a bitter man who lights a cigarette for the sole purpose of stomping it out on the floor. It's meant as a divine offense, but it's the smallest act a broken man can do.

Jed Bartlet is no fallen angel, though. The image of Mrs. Landingham kicks his ass back into common sense. Every reminder of her is a mini-haunting, but Jed Bartlet can't live without trying to solve injustice. (We know he's too good to be true, but it's still a nice fantasy.) He allows the unprecedented storm to soak him, which is a cathartic baptism if ever there was one. From start to finish, "Two Cathedrals" is the language of visual media combined with impeccable writing, Sorkin's script deploying multiple Chekhov's guns like little bombs.

Kathryn Joosten Performance Is Why Mrs. Landingham Mattered

Beyond the technicalities of making good media, how agonizing Mrs. Landingham's death is owed all to Kathryn Joosten, who integrated herself into the supporting cast with wit, charm, and sparkling defiance. In a 2009 piece for Forbes titled "The Late Bloomer," Joosten wrote about her unlikely Hollywood journey. As a 42-year-old single mother who discovered a passion for acting, she described her decision to pursue her dreams as "not the most auspicious of circumstances for a person just starting out in show business. I thought about my mother, who had died of cancer years earlier at the age of 49. She spent her last months bitterly regretting that she had deferred so many dreams, which now would never be fulfilled. It impressed me deeply, and I had vowed that I would never let that happen to me."

Joosten became an Emmy-winning actress with an envious hit-after-hit resume. In 2018, her life story went viral. In 2001, the rage over Mrs. Landingham's death shocked Aaron Sorkin; Joosten was just grateful for the career opportunities the series provided. In a reaction piece from the Los Angeles Times, the actress hit the proverbial nail on the head: “I think [Mrs. Landingham] represented for a lot of people the voice of the little people." Every other character was untouchable in their genius optimism; viewers saw themselves or their dearest loved ones in Mrs. Landingham. Aaron Sorkin didn’t plan her character's death. Sometimes a simple conversation inspires the strongest ideas — a tropical storm, a cigarette, and a grieving human.