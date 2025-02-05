It is hard to avoid politics in the current climate, with the recent Presidential election race and subsequent inauguration putting politics at the top of many people's agendas. Consequently, television often provides a chance to escape from the hellish constant of governmental games, with audiences worldwide relishing the chance to tune out and indulge in the array of wild adventures on offer. Because of this reality, it is then even more impressive that the iconic and ever-so politically charged drama The West Wing is finding such success on streaming, with Aaron Sorkin's series officially in the Max top 10 as of February 4, 2025.

This could be down to morbid curiosity, with the merry-go-round of modern politics leaving many intrigued as to just how similar a previous era of governmental activity was. However, it is more likely that The West Wing's sustained popularity is simply down to just how great it is. Sorkin is a master of screenwriting, with his dialogue famed the world over for being both indulgent and devilishly dramatic. On top of this, The West Wing boasts a selection of iconic performances, from Richard Schiff as Toby to Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlett. In Ryan Looney's recent retrospective review of the series for Collider, he praised the show's ensemble, saying the show, "never would have lasted if not for its great characters," and further adding:

"Ultimately, when I look back upon The West Wing and its long run, I generally think of the characters first. Granted, the show is not perfect even in this department, and it was criticized even at the time for its mostly white cast. Regardless, I loved spending time with this crew every night for three months, and I think that is the mindset new viewers will need to have if they want to explore the series."

'The Diplomat' Season 3 Brings a 'West Wing' Reunion

The Diplomat, to some, is a modern-day equivalent of The West Wing, thanks to its biting script and unflinching analysis of the political system. Following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that was the Season 2 finale, eyes have been focused and ready for updates on the return of The Diplomat, which is created and executive produced by The West Wing alum Debora Cahn. Well, in exciting recent news, it was confirmed that a West Wing reunion is on the cards for Season 3, with Bradley Whitford joining his former The West Wing co-star Allison Janney in a recurring role. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates as the clock ticks on The Diplomat Season 3.

The West Wing is officially in Max's top 10 television shows for February 4, 2025. You can catch the iconic series on the streamer now.