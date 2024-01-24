The Big Picture The West Wing fans can look forward to a new book providing an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The West Wing, which aired from 1999 to 2006, tackled various political topics and showcased Aaron Sorkin's distinctive dialogue style and multifaceted narrative techniques.

The series received widespread acclaim and numerous accolades and is considered one of the most exceptional network series ever produced.

The Bartlet administration, sadly, will not be returning for a third term. After The West Wing reunion tease, hyped by former cast members Mary McCormack and Josh Malina recently, it turns out that no, we will not be seeing more of Aaron Sorkin's lightning-fast dialogue prowling around the Oval Office. What we are getting, however, is a new book entitled What’s Next: A Backstage Pass To The West Wing, Its Cast And Crew, And Its Enduring Legacy Of Service being released, written by McCormack and Melissa Fitzgerald.

McCormack had previously teased “something very exciting in the works. We will be sharing it next week. Stay tuned for the big reveal January 24," while tagging series stars Malina, Allison B. Janney, Dulé Hill, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Melissa Fitzgerald, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Hrishikesh Hirway, the producer of the podcast The West Wing Weekly.

Sure, this was pretty sneaky behavior, and it's never nice to get fans' hopes up like this, but even still, for diehard fans of The West Wing, this will still be pretty exciting news as the book appears to be an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the show, filled with interviews and stories from the entire production of the series.

What Was 'The West Wing' About?

Martin Sheen. Broadcast from 1999 to 2006 on NBC , The West Wing took place predominantly within the confines of its namesake, the West Wing of the White House, home to the Oval Office and the workspaces of high-ranking officials. The series garnered widespread acclaim for numerous reasons, intricately chronicling the daily operations of the U.S. executive branch under the (lamentably) fictional Democratic leadership of President Josiah Bartlet, portrayed by

It offered an in-depth exploration of the inner workings of the executive branch, encompassing aspects like policy-making, the art of political negotiation, and the intricacies of crisis management. Additionally, the show delved into a variety of increasingly relevant topics such as education reform, gun control, and foreign policy, often serving as a reflection or commentary on prevailing political discussions of the time.

Aaron Sorkin's distinctive style of swift, intellectually charged dialogue and multifaceted narrative techniques were massively successful with viewers. The series was elevated by the stellar ensemble cast, featuring Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, and other notable actors, whose performances transcended typical network television standards. Garnering a multitude of accolades, including several Emmy Awards, the series solidified its esteemed status and widespread popularity. It provided a profound and discerning portrayal of American politics, securing its place as one of the most exceptional network series ever produced.

You can watch The West Wing on Max in the U.S. See Fitzgerald's announcement of the book below with a foreword by Sorkin and an introduction by Janney. You can pre-order your copy here.

