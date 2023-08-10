Few drama shows in the history of television have captured the essence of modern political discourse better than Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The seven season political drama followed the rise of President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his Chief of Staff, Leo McGarry (John Spencer), deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman (Bradley Whiteford), communications director Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff), deputy communications director Sam Seeborn (Rob Lowe), and press secretary C.J. Cregg (Alison Janney).

Between scandals, civil rights movements, attempted assassinations, and several fraught campaigns, The West Wing examined nearly all of the controversies that could emerge when working for the President. Here are all seven seasons of The West Wing, ranked.

7 Season 5

Season 5 marked the first major shift in the show’s structure, as Sorkin left the series as creator and showrunner at the end of Season 4. The new showrunner John Wells first had to wrap up the storyline from the previous season in which Bartlet’s beloved daughter Zoey (Elisabeth Moss) is kidnapped. It was a silly storyline to begin with, and unfortunately, Wells dug it deeper into melodrama.

This sense of implausibility unfortunately haunted the rest of the season; this plays out to egregious levels of “jumping the shark” when Donna Moss (Janel Maloney) is placed in danger when she goes to visit both Palestinians and Israelis for a news story.

6 Season 6

If the previous season had felt like a loose collection of lost episode ideas recycled from previous seasons, the sixth season at least tried to take the story in a more compelling direction towards the future by looking at the candidates expected to run in the next election cycle after Bartlet’s second term expires.

While Josh has grown wary and cynical about his job, he gains a newfound enthusiasm when he discovers the Texas Congressman Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits), who he believes has the tenacity and intelligence to lead the country after Bartlet steps down. Smits has a sense of intelligence and decency to him that instantly makes him one of the show’s best characters.

5 Season 7

Season 7 finally saw The West Wing look at what a Bartlet-less election would look like, as the primary focus of the season are the dueling Presidential campaigns of Santos and the Republican Senator Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda), who proves to be a much more intimidating opponent than Josh, Santos, or the rest of Bartlet’s staff had expected.

While the election episodes tend to dominate the course of the series narrative, there are several installments like “Requiem” and “The Last Hurrah” that show Bartlet reflecting on his legacy as a commander-in-chief.

4 Season 4

Season 4 was Sorkin’s last on the show, but it began to show signs of fading originality that would lead to some of the disappointments in later seasons. Bartlet’s Presidential campaign is initially an exciting one; the two-part series premiere “20 Hours in America” does a great job at breaking down the impossible task of governing properly whilst on the campaign trail.

Unfortunately, the election itself falls in the middle of the season, and it’s essentially guaranteed that the beloved former New Hampshire Governor will win, diffusing any sense of tension.

3 Season 3

Season 3 was The West Wing on the top of its game. The nation was placed under extreme threats as a result of the Qumari defense minister Abdul Shareef, who threatened to use nuclear weapons against the United States. While audiences were used to seeing Bartlet in more jovial situations, it was interesting to see him brought into the War Room to make important decisions about the safety of all Americans.

It’s evident through Sheen’s excellent performance (which sadly and surprisingly never earned him a Primetime Emmy Award) that he wears his heart on his sleeve, and that any loss of life pains him greatly.

2 Season 1

While some shows initially struggle in defining themselves and take a season or so to adjust, it was pretty clear early on that Sorkin and his cast had mastered the “walk and talk” style of dialogue that the show would become best known for.

While there weren’t as many recurring storylines that spanned the course of the season, this gave the writers more time to show what life in the Oval Office actually looked like. However, the gripping season finale “What Kind of Day Has It Been” puts the staff in real danger when a radical gunman attempts to assassinate Bartlet.

1 Season 2

Season 2 ranks up there with The Social Network and For A Few Good Men (which was partially based on a true story) as one of the best things that Sorkin has ever written. Picking up from the previous season’s cliffhanger, the two-part series premiere "In the Shadow of Two Gunmen" examines how the staff is grieving and wrestling with the consequences of everything that they saw.

When reflecting on the show’s best episodes, “Two Cathedrals” is often cited as the highpoint of The West Wing. Within this powerful episode, the team grieves for the loss of their loyal secretary Mrs. Landingham as Bartlet must decide whether he wants a second term.

