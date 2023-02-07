Audiences can soon revisit the Academy Award-nominated film as The Whale has its eyes set on an official Blu-ray and DVD release date. Hitting shelves on March 14, the film will be available on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD for $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Alongside its home media release, the film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes bonus content, such as "People Are Amazing: Making The Whale," which focuses on the production, and "The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale," which offers audiences an inside look into the movie's captivating music.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream), with a script written by Samuel D. Hunter, based on the acclaimed play of the same name, The Whale centers on a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter at a last chance of redemption as his health continues to decline. The film stars Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) alongside Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Hong Chau (The Menu), Ty Simpkins​​​​​​​ (Jurassic World), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead).

The Whale initially garnered a lot of buzz during its premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, with the film receiving a six-minute standing ovation after its screening, which notably brought Fraser to tears. Despite a brief hiatus from acting, The Whale appears to signify a triumphant comeback for the actor, which has been dubbed by many as the "Brennaissance." Despite praise directed toward the cast, the film has also received its fair share of objections from critics. Collider's Brian Formo added to the criticism, expressing that the film undercuts its own attempted message of empathy with an air of gawking saying: "[Aronofsky's shots are] not quite body-shaming or disgust, but they do have a carnival quality of step right up, folks! See the Whale!!"

While the film has received polarizing reviews following its nationwide debut in theaters last December, The Whale continues to receive acclaim for its performances from the cast, specifically from Chau and Fraser. In addition to the praise, the film has earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Fraser​​​​​​​ and Chau, respectively, as well as Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. With the film making its way to home media, audiences can finally revisit their favorite moments from the actor's emotionally compelling performance.

The Whale will debut on Blu-ray and DVD on March 14. Check out our interview with Fraser down below.