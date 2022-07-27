Brendan Fraser is officially back in the first look at Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale. The actor stars in the A24 production as a reclusive obese man who struggles to rekindle his relationship with his 17-year-old daughter. Playing alongside Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink, it's his first leading role in a film since taking the reins in the film Breakout back in 2013.The Whale is set to debut during the Venice Film Festival later this year.

The image, released on social media, gives a tease of Fraser's transformation into the 600-pound main character Charlie, and he looks almost unrecognizable after all the work done to him for the film. With thinning, slicked-back hair, a much larger physique, and a longing look for brighter days, his commitment to the upcoming film is apparent. He previously spoke to Unilad about the extensive process of completely overhauling his look for the film, saying, "The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy…I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression."

The Whale is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter who also wrote the screenplay which Aronofsky will direct from. Hunter's play followed Charlie, a writing instructor whose family life, including his relationship with his daughter (Sink) fell apart after leaving to be with another man. When his lover dies though, Charlie gorges himself out of grief and guilt, slowly killing himself as he becomes too big to even move. Joining Fraser and Sink in The Whale are Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins.

With the first look of his latest leading role, the Brenaissance feels more real than ever now. The star made his return to Hollywood in a big way with the Steven Soderbegh-directed No Sudden Move back in 2021, putting his name among stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, and David Harbour, though he'd already been slowly making his way back with roles in shows like Doom Patrol.

He's also slated to become the villain Firefly in Batgirl, and he'll appear in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, pairing him with yet another high-profile director. His has been a feel-good Hollywood story for many, and it seems his comeback has only just begun.

At the same time, it's a bit of a return for Aronofsky whose last directorial effort came with Mother! in 2017. The Oscar-nominated director previously helmed such films as Pi, Black Swan, and Requiem for a Dream and The Whale feels very much his type given the intimate nature of the story.

A24 hasn't set a release date for The Whale yet, but you can check out the first image below to see Fraser's stunning transformation.