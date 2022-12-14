'The Whale' is currently playing in limited release, but will expand within the next few weeks.

A new official trailer for Darren Aronofsky's The Whale has just arrived with a whole lot more footage and some deeply emotional themes. The Whale stars Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who decides he wants to reconnect with his daughter. The film is considered part of an upcoming renaissance in Fraser's career, which began with Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move. Fraser will next be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers. Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton round out the film's cast.

The trailer begins by showcasing Fraser's character Charlie teaching a class on Zoom with his camera turned off, most likely because he is uncomfortable with his own appearance. Charlie invites his estranged daughter to visit him, but when he tries to parent her she repels. The rest of the trailer showcases a masterful performance by Fraser, as well as powerhouse supporting performances from Sink and Chau. Based on the trailer, The Whale seems like an emotional rollercoaster, since the trailer alone contains the power to bring the waterworks.

The Whale is directed by Aronofsky from a screenplay by Samuel D. Hunter. Hunter also wrote the 2012 play of the same name, which the film is adapted from. The film is produced by Jeremy Dawson and Ari Handel.

Image via A24

RELATED: 'Beau Is Afraid' in New Poster for Ari Aster's Next Film

The Whale made its world premiere at this year's Venice International Film Festival, where it received a 6-minute standing ovation. The film was also screened at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but Fraser's performance has been majorly praised, although criticism has been pointed at the fact that Fraser used prosthetics to play a 600-pound man. Director Aronofsky spoke to People about these critiques, saying,

"[The controversy] makes no sense to me. Brendan Fraser is the right actor to play this role, and the film is an exercise in empathy. People with obesity are generally written as bad guys or as punchlines. We wanted to create a fully worked-out character who has bad parts about him and good parts about him; Charlie is very selfish, but he's also full of love and is seeking forgiveness."

The Whale was given a limited release on December 9, and will expand as the weeks go on. Check out the new official trailer below: