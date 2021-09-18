One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Steve Pink’s The Wheel. Written by Trent Atkinson, the relationship drama is about a young couple (Amber Midthunder and Taylor Gray) on the verge of divorce that decides to spend a weekend at a mountain Airbnb getaway in an attempt to work out their problems and save their marriage. Featuring honest and raw performances from both Midthunder and Gray, The Wheel was not at all what I expected and a big departure from Steve Pink’s previous films like Hot Tub Time Machine, About Last Night, and Accepted. The Wheel also stars Bethany Anne Lind, Nelson Lee, Carly Nykanen, and Kevin Pasdon. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Shortly after watching I got to speak with Amber Midthunder, Taylor Gray and Steve Pink. They talked about what it was like making the indie film, what the story is about, how they got ready for their roles, the editing process, and what they’re excited for people to see in the film. In addition, The Wheel features a fantastic oner that also features Midthunder and Gray delivering very emotional performances. They all talked about filming that shot and how nervous they were the night before.

