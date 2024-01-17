Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time books.

The Wheel of Time is one of many fantasy shows on Prime Video at the moment. The story follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his friends as they become swept up in the battle between good and evil that threatens to consume the world. Adapted from Robert Jordan's book series of the same name, the plot should be familiar to many. However, in its first two seasons, the show has proven itself unafraid to deviate from the story laid out in the novels. From cutting characters to drastically rewriting their journeys, The Wheel of Time makes several changes to the source material. Though some are confusing, others fit the story nicely. An important piece of lore changed for Season 1 is the number of people who are considered ta'veren. When introducing the five major characters who are discovered in the Two Rivers, the show establishes the concept of ta'veren, which plays an important role in the story. Rand, Mat (Dónal Finn), and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) are ta'veren, like in the books, but The Wheel of Time adds Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) to the list.

Originally, this seems like a minor change to add tension as the characters discover who Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) is looking for, yet there are many ramifications to making Nynaeve and Egwene ta'veren. The nature of ta'veren is that the Wheel of Time's Great Pattern shapes itself around them, forcing them to play important roles in the world's events — meaning that, like their childhood friends, Egwene and Nynaeve are destined for greatness in the show. Though they are not referred to as ta'veren in the books, Nynaeve and Egwene display many of the signs that indicate ta'veren, so the show's decision to grant them the title feels right.

What Are Ta'veren in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Ta'veren are a unique concept for the series. One of the more confusing aspects of the lore is the way time works. The series presents a cyclical timeline with a powerful wheel that fits everything together, often referred to as weaving, with people being the thread. While there is some power to make independent choices, ta'veren have stronger destinies than most. Ta'veren are responsible for impacting the people around them, as the Pattern uses them to effect change. Already, Perrin, Mat, and Rand have shown signs of being ta'veren. Being the Dragon Reborn, Rand has a specific destiny he cannot escape. Rand's future is laid out in prophecies, which start coming true during the battle at the end of Season 2. His rare ability with the One Power is only a fraction of what Rand is capable of. The books show people of all kinds unable to resist following him and his presence, causing the unlikely to happen, which are trademarks of ta'veren.

Mat and Perrin are not as strongly ta'veren as Rand, but they display a similar impact on events. All become leaders, whether they command an army, rule a kingdom, or become a lord. Though Rand embraces it more than his friends, all are swept up in the Pattern unintentionally. Neither Mat nor Perrin can channel, but they each have their own role, with Mat as the sounder of the Horn of Valere and Perrin as a wolfbrother. In the books, Perrin gathers followers without trying, and his presence compels people to say things they normally would keep to themselves. Though the effect is only just beginning to show in the series, the Aiel maidens join him on his journey to Falme despite not knowing him. Admittedly, Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) follows him because she owes him for saving her, yet the other two have no reason to join his rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Mat impacts people differently. While he amasses an army accidentally, it has to do with the victories resulting from his unnatural luck. Mat's presence messes with the odds around him, making the improbable likely. The show has given him little chance to show off this luck, but that is not the only mark of a ta'veren. Though Mat's story underwent the most change, his attempts to run away are foiled, making it impossible for him to escape the age-defining events of Season 2. Rand, Mat, and Perrin each fulfill their roles as ta'veren differently, but in all three cases, it makes them a significant part of the story, altering the reality around them. While these ta'veren are significant parts of the story, they are not the only important characters.

Why Did 'The Wheel of Time' Make Nynaeve and Egwene Ta'veren?

Rand, Mat, and Perrin are the only ta'veren established in the book, and even three is rare, especially as they are from the same place. Yet the show went a step further by adding Nynaeve and Egwene to the list; however, the reason for the change is clear. In their introduction, the number of ta'veren in the Two Rivers makes Moiraine's mission to find the Dragon Reborn more difficult. While the books have her take all three boys because they are ta'veren, Egwene only accompanies them because her channeling makes her eligible to train as an Aes Sedai rather than being a potential Dragon Reborn. In both cases, Nynaeve follows in an attempt to protect the others, despite the fact that, in either version, she could have left for the same reason as Egwene.

Initially, it seems odd to include them as ta'veren because there is another logical reason for both girls to leave home, and if the Dragon Reborn were a woman, it wouldn't be nearly as dangerous. Men who can channel are destined to go mad, but women have no such issue. Yet their inclusion does increase the tension. Nynaeve and Egwene's presence cast extra doubt on the identity of the Dragon Reborn because, in a visual medium, channeling can be seen. Though odd things occur around both Mat and Perrin, giving reason for readers to suspect them, they cannot channel. Nynaeve and Egwene's abilities hide Rand's powers for longer. Yet the change must last longer than this plotline.

Nyneave and Egwene's Ta'veren Status Works for 'The Wheel of Time'

Although the book does not give either abnormal luck or the ability to cause confessions, Nynaeve and Egwene have a ta'veren-like role in the story. Both are exceptionally strong in the One Power, rise in the ranks of Aes Sedai quickly, become targets of the Forsaken, and play vital roles in the conflict. Part of this is their connection to Rand. Having known him through childhood, Nynaeve and Egwene have a better idea of who he is than most. Yet that is true for many of the Two Rivers. Their level of ability with the One Power is rare among Aes Sedai, which sets them apart. But the speed at which they become Aes Sedai. Nyneave becomes an Accepted almost immediately, while most girls train for years. Despite the block that prevents her from channeling, Nynaeve is one of the most powerful channelers ever seen. Egwene is not as powerful as Nynaeve, but still more so than most Aes Sedai, and is raised to an Accepted unusually fast as well.

Nynaeve and Egwene show many traits required for ta'veren, though the books didn't declare them as such. They each play such an important role that Mat and Perrin being ta'veren while Nynaeve and Egwene are not, seems almost sexist, and these women deserve better. The change in the show makes sense because it requires very little alteration in the story, even as ta'veren become more defined. Nynaeve and Egwene deserve the title of ta'veren, and The Wheel of Time was right to grant it.

Both seasons of The Wheel of Time are available to stream on Prime Video.

