The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy series consisting of 15 books written by the late author Robert Jordan. It is widely regarded as one of the hallmark members of epic fantasy, and has served as an inspiration for countless authors and aspiring writers with its expansive narrative, sweeping drama, epic battles, political intrigue, and heart-warming romance. In 2021, the books were adapted into a TV series by Amazon Prime, with its third season being released in 2025.

The show and the books have been massively successful, with the show drawing new fans to the books, and with the domain being more popular than ever. While the show is far from a 100% faithful adaptation of the original novel series, this might honestly be a good thing, because not every single one of the books is an enjoyable read. The following is a ranking of every The Wheel of Time novel, from its prequel to its conclusion.