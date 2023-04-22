During the virtual panel at JordanCon, it was announced that the cast of Wheel of Time had been added to in a significant number for the upcoming second season. Four actors have been cast in recurring roles in the adaptation of the beloved Robert Jordan books, which has already been renewed for a third season. The second installment of the series, which premiered in November 2021 on Prime Video, was expected to have debuted last summer, but now the release is edging ever closer with the addition of the new cast.

Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy and Rima Te Wiata have joined the series. Simonsen has previously appeared in The King's Man and Emily in Paris, and will play Chiad, a Maiden of the Spear of the Stones River. She is bonded as a first-sister to Bain, who will be played by Ragnars. Ragnars, who stands at 6ft 2in, is an Icelandic actress who also competed for her country in the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympic Games in swimming.

Duffy is an Irish actor who has appeared in a smattering of television roles in the UK, and British audiences may be more familiar with his father, Keith Duffy, who was a member of the 1990s boyband Boyzone. He will take on the role of Dain Bornhald, a high-ranking officer of the Children of the Light. Te Wiata is a comedian and singer from New Zealand, who had a minor role in Taika Waititi's wonderful Hunt for the Wilderpeople. She will play Sheriam Bayanar, an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah.

Who are the Cast and Crew Behind Wheel of Time?

The majority of the original cast is set to return for Season 2, including Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. Dónal Finn will take over as Mat Cauthon in Season 2, as the character embarks on a darker path, as set up in the Season 1 finale. Additional newcomers to Season 2 include Ayoola Smart, Ceara Coveney, Natasha O'Keeffe, Gregg Chillingirian, and Meera Syal.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), and Marigo Kehoe will also serve as executive producers. Pike is on board as a producer of the show, while Harriet McDougal and Sanderson are consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time is a co-production of both Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.