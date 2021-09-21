One of the major characters for the adaptation of the popular fantasy series The Wheel of Time is being recast for the second season. As reported by Deadline, Barney Harris, who will be playing the character of Mat Cauthon in Season 1 of the upcoming series, is being replaced by Dónal Finn in Season 2, which is currently in production.

The reason for the recasting is unclear as of now, with the decision being extremely strange, given that replacing one of the show's primary characters before the series has even begun streaming is quite shocking.

Mat Cauthon is one of the "Emond's Field Five," the group that travels with Rosamund Pike's character, Moiraine, and is one of the main characters of the show. Amazon's Wheel of Time adaptation is also set to star Zoë Robins, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, and Josha Stradowski.

Image via Amazon Studios

The series was renewed for a second season back in May and will follow the story of Moiraine, who is a member of the Aes Sedai, an all-female organization in a world where only certain women can wield its magic. The 14-volume book series was written by Robert Jordan until his death in 2007. Fellow fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson went on to finish the series with the final book, A Memory of Light, releasing in 2013. The series is highly regarded by both fans and critics, with many considering it a modern classic in the fantasy genre. Sanderson is acting as consulting producer on the show alongside Harriet McDougal, with Rafe Judkins acting as showrunner. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz are also set to act as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to also direct two episodes.

The first season of The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. Watch the teaser trailer for The Wheel of Time below:

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

